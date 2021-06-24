Green list countries - latest: Malta and Madeira look set for quarantine-free travel

British holidaymakers could be given a boost in the latest traffic light reshuffle, which is expected later on today.

A cautious shuffling of countries is expected between the green, amber and red lists.

Malta and Madeira are strong contenders to be added to the quarantine-free “green list”, which numbers just 11 countries and territories so far.

Most of Europe sits on the amber list, including former green lister Portugal, which was downgraded at the last reshuffle at the start of June.

Ministers are understood to be cautious about the reshuffle.

Environment secretary George Eustice told Sky News that the government was “proceeding with caution”.

He said: “I want us to get back to a position where we can support those who want to travel to do so. Nobody likes the draconian restrictions we have had to put in place over this last year as we have wrestled with the pandemic.

“So, yes, we want to get to a position where we can support people who want to travel to be able to do so, but it is difficult.”