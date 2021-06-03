✕ Close Heathrow chief executive criticises costly PCR testing system for travellers

A smattering of Greek islands, the Canaries and Malta could be added to the government’s “green list” on Thursday, raising hopes for an expanded choice of destinations for summer holidays.

International travel for leisure purposes resumed on 17 May in Britain under a traffic light system.

Just 12 destinations are on the UK government’s green “safe” list for travel, which measures the risk of Covid reimportation. The list was first revealed on 7 May, with Portugal the only mainstream holiday country to be included, alongside Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel.

Green list returnees don’t need to quarantine, although they still need to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK, and a PCR test within two days of arrival.

The red and amber lists are also expected to be shuffled on Thursday.

Follow live for traffic light reshuffle news and reaction.