The latest traffic light reshuffle on 14 July saw Hong Kong and Bulgaria added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations.

The Balearic Islands - including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca - and Virgin Islands have both been downgraded from green to amber, however.

The changes will take effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.

These additions bring the green list to 27 territories in total.

Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering Britain.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.

Which countries are on the green list now?

There are now 27 nations on the green list:

Green list in full

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands

