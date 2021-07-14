Which countries are on the green list?
There are 27 nations on the green list
The latest traffic light reshuffle on 14 July saw Hong Kong and Bulgaria added to the UK government’s green list of travel destinations.
The Balearic Islands - including Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca - and Virgin Islands have both been downgraded from green to amber, however.
The changes will take effect from 4am on Monday 19 July.
These additions bring the green list to 27 territories in total.
Those returning to the UK from these “safe” destinations, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation, can forgo self-isolation, but still have to present a negative Covid test before departure to the UK and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering Britain.
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.
Which countries are on the green list now?
There are now 27 nations on the green list:
Green list in full
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Madeira
- Malta
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Pitcairn Islands
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Singapore
- Turks and Caicos Islands
