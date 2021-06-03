The latest green list reshuffle on 3 June removed Portugal, the only feasible holiday destination on the list when it was first unveiled on 7 May.

After 4am on 8 June, arrivals from Portugal must self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival Covid tests.

The removal of the Atlantic nation leaves just 11 territories on the “safe” list, which carry a lower risk of Covid reimportation.

Those returning to the UK from the green list need not quarantine, but still have to present a negative lateral flow test before departure and a post-arrival PCR test within two days of entering the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on the green list.

Which countries are on the green list now?

A mere 12 destinations made it onto the first green list in May, many of which do not currently let in British travellers or are impossible to reach directly, thereby necessitating travel through an amber country and triggering quarantine upon return to the UK.

On 3 June, Portugal was removed from the green list, with changes coming into effect at 4am on 8 June.

There are now 11 nations on the green list.

*will be removed on 8 June

Green list in full

Portugal*

Israel

Gibraltar

Iceland

Faroe Islands

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

For information about the countries on the amber list, click here.

For information about the countries on the red list, click here.