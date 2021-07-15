Green list news – live: Balearics downgrade leaves industry reeling as holidaymakers face scramble home
Change comes into effect from 4am on 19 July
The Balearic Islands of Spain were kicked to the amber list on Wednesday, in the latest reshuffle of the government’s traffic light lists for travel – a day earlier than planned.
Grant Shapps announced the islands’ move as part of the Department for Transport’s tri-weekly travel review, in which he also bounced the British Virgin Islands down to the orange grade.
The Spanish islands, which include holiday favourites Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, officially joined the “green list” just over a fortnight ago. Territories rated green don’t require quarantine on return, but do still require a pre-departure lateral flow test and a day two PCR test.
The Balearics’ change in status to amber, which comes into effect from 4am on 19 July, will trigger a 10-day quarantine and two PCR tests for unvaccinated travellers aged 18 and over. It’s expected to kick off a stampede of Britons back to the UK to beat the quarantine deadline.
Soon after the reshuffle, fares from Spain’s Balearic islands to the UK soared as holidaymakers sought to beat the latest quarantine deadline. Prices for two Ryanair flights rose nine-fold in two hours.
An hour before the announcement, Ryanair’s morning and evening flights from Palma de Mallorca to Manchester were priced at just €14 (£12). An hour afterwards, Europe’s biggest budget airline was charging almost nine times more: €125 (£107).
Saturday’s mid-afternoon British Airways flight from Ibiza to London Heathrow was priced at €133 (£114). Within two hours, the same departure had risen to €255 (£220) – an increase of 92 per cent.
‘Groundhog day’ for travel, says industry boss
A leading travel industry figure has described the latest round of “traffic light” changes to quarantine rules as “the worst groundhog day ever”.
Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive at Advantage Travel Partnership said: “The industry is still last to hear the news from Government allowing no time to plan and properly support customers with changes to their holidays leading, in many cases to cancellations and refunds.
“Speculation throughout the day from non-official sources has been irresponsible and only added to the confusion in the lead up to the announcement.
“This ludicrous cycle must stop. The government must get a grip of the traffic light system which is surely unfit for purpose when it does not align with other countries, be transparent with its decision-making and ensure travel operators are the first to know of any updates so they can step in immediately to help minimise disruption for travellers.
“Moving to Green is seemingly meaningless now and offers no confidence to traveller or travel agent going forward. The inconsistency of the system means that travel agents cannot properly advise clients because they have very few options they can confidently sell for the summer and beyond.”
Jet2 offers unvaccinated travellers to Balearics free refunds
Jet2 says any customers who have not been fully vaccinated and who are due to travel up to and including 11 August 2021 to any destination that is currently on the amber list can cancel their booking with a full refund, or amend their booking fee-free.
The Leeds-based holiday firm has cancelled all flights and holidays to Turkey up to and including 11 August.
“All affected customers will have their booking cancelled with a full refund,” Jet2 says. There had been hopes that Turkey could be moved from the red list to the amber list.
Wales First Minister urges people to ‘holiday at home’
Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford urged people to take a holiday at home and not travel abroad this summer.
“Our advice to people in Wales hasn’t changed. This is the year to take your holiday at home,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“Visiting other countries, even on the amber list, will pose risks to you and to others.
“Risks of re-importing the virus into Wales, risks of new variants that are occurring in other parts of the world could make their way back to the UK.
“Unless you have a compelling reason to travel abroad, surely this year is the year to enjoy everything that Wales has to offer.
“That’s been our message to people in Wales throughout.”
Mr Drakeford added that the UK government’s changes to rules on international quarantine ran the risk of “re-importation” of coronavirus back into the country and that the previous regime was “more sensible and proportionate”.
“I do regret the fact that the Prime Minister has decided that people returning from amber list countries do not require to self-isolate,” the Welsh First Minister told BBC Breakfast.
“I think it runs the risk of re-importation of the virus into the United Kingdom, I think it runs the risk of new variants cropping up elsewhere in the world coming into the UK and into Wales.
“I think the previous regime was a more sensible and proportionate one.”
Reporting by agencies
‘The sector can’t survive on scraps’, says pilots’ union
The pilots’ union has warned that “chopping and changing the rules for the most popular destinations” will prevent the resumption of aviation at scale this summer.
It follows the government’s decision to reimpose self-isolation for many UK holidaymakers returning from Spain’s Balearic islands. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, made the announcement just two weeks after Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza joined the quarantine-free “green list”.
Brian Strutton, acting general secretary of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa), said: “Chopping and changing the rules for the most popular destinations continues to prevent aviation from fully taking off this summer and the sector can’t survive on scraps.
“This latest announcement also highlights the importance of clarity over the traffic light system criteria. Balpa is calling once again for the data to be published and for transparency on how the list is compiled so that the travel industry can plan and passengers can feel confident to book.”
A reminder of the green list reshuffle yesterday
The key takeaways from Wednesday’s green list announcement...
- It was a day earlier than planned
- Balearics drop to amber from 19 July
- Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on red list
- Holiday favourites Dubai and Turkey remain on red list
For more, read this:
Spanish holiday islands downgraded to amber in day-early traffic light update
Changes will come into effect from Monday, the same day fully vaccinated arrivals from amber countries can skip quarantine
BA passengers in Balearics can switch to earlier flight for free
British Airways has said that any passengers booked to travel from Spain’s Balearic islands to the UK after 4am on Monday 19 July can switch to an earlier flight without a fee.
Two weeks after Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza joined the quarantine-free “green list,” the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the islands would return to the “amber list” – requiring 10 days of self-isolation for any arrivals aged 18 or over who have not been fully vaccinated by the NHS.
As The Independent has reported, air fares soared within minutes of the announcement as holidaymakers scrambled for earlier flights.
Air fares from Spanish islands rise nine-fold as travellers chase quarantine deadline
Exclusive: Ryanair Mallorca-Manchester prices soared from £12 to £107 in just two hours
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies