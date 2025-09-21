Heathrow disruption continues after cyber attack grounds European flights for second day: Live updates
Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines whether flights are still going ahead at Heathrow
Flight disruption is set to continue at London Heathrow for a second day after a cyber attack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems hit European airports this weekend.
Hundreds of flights were delayed and cancelled on Saturday after the attack rendered automated systems inoperable, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures.
“Work continues to resolve and recover from Friday's outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in,” Heathrow Airport wrote in a late night post on X.
Brussels Airport said “difficult airport operations and flight cancellations” are expected to continue on Sunday, while Berlin Brandenburg airport also warns that delays will likely continue.
More than 500 flights were disrupted on Saturday, according to FlightRadar.
Heathrow said that Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for multiple airlines globally, is “experiencing a technical issue which may cause delays for departing passengers”.
The airport advised travellers to check their flight status with the airline and said it had deployed extra staff into check-in areas to “help minimise disruption”.
Collins Aerospace said it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
What has the UK government said about the attack?
Transport secretary Heidi Alexander spoke on Saturday about the cyber attack impacting Heathrow as well as other European airports.
“I’m aware of an incident affecting airline check-in and boarding, impacting flights at Heathrow and other European airports,” she said.
“I’m getting regular updates and monitoring the situation.
“If you’re flying at Heathrow today, check with your airline before travelling.”
Average delays faced by passengers on Sunday
Many passengers are still facing delays on Sunday as airlines scramble to deal with the impact of the attack.
At Brussels, data from FlightRadar24 shows travellers have been delayed on average 53 minutes on Sunday.
At Berlin, the average delay is around 30 minutes.
And at Heathrow, passengers are facing delays of around 27 minutes.
It is not clear how many of these delays are directly related to the cyber attack.
'Vast majority' of flights continued to operate out of Heathrow
The “vast majority” of flights continued to operate out of Heathrow on Saturday despite lengthy delays due to the cyber attack, a spokesperson said.
In a statement, they added: “Work continues to resolve and recover from Friday's outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in. We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.
“We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to Heathrow and to arrive no earlier than three hours for long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul.”
Aviation safety and air traffic control 'remain unaffected'
The impact of the cyber attack on Collins Aerospace is limited to check-in and boarding systems and does not compromise safety in the air, according to the European Commission.
It said it is monitoring the situation but added there were no signs the cyber attack was "widespread or severe".
A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Saturday evening: "The commission is closely monitoring the cyber attack that has disrupted airline check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally.
"While passengers are facing disruption, aviation safety and air traffic control remain unaffected.
"The commission is working closely with EUROCONTROL, ENISA, airports and airlines to restore operations and to support passengers.
"Current signs do not indicate a widespread or severe attack."
Brussels airport advise passengers to only come to airport if flight is confirmed
Brussels airport is among the worst-hit by Friday’s cyber attack on check-in systems.
In a statement posted on their website, the airport said the attack was having a “large impact” on the flight schedule, causing delays and cancellations.
It said: “We advise passengers to
- check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport
- only come to the airport if their flight is confirmed
- check in online in advance.
“Passengers with a confirmed flight should
- come to the airport in time (2 hours in advance for a flight withing the Schengen area and 3 hours for a flight outside the Schengen area)
- and follow the information channels of the airport for updates.”
Cyber attack shows 'vulnerabilities' in aviation sector, expert says
Cybersecurity expert Vykintas Maknickas, who is CEO of NordVPN’s travel eSIM app Saily, said Friday’s cyber attack is a “prime example” of risks facing the industry because of their reliance on digital systems.
“This recent cyberattack highlights the increasing vulnerabilities within the aviation sector as airports and airlines continue to rely on interconnected systems for operations,” he said.
“As we've seen with the disruptions at major airports, the impact of a cyberattack on critical infrastructure can be profound, affecting everything from check-ins to baggage handling.”
He added the attack is a “prime example of the supply-chain risks facing the aviation industry”.
“Many airports, including those affected in this incident, rely on the same third-party systems for passenger handling. While this approach boosts operational efficiency, it significantly reduces resilience,” he explained. “A single cyberattack on one vendor can quickly escalate into widespread disruptions across multiple airports, as seen with the delays and cancellations at major European hubs like Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin.”
Dozens more flights cancelled as airport disruption continues
Simon Calder has been looking at the situation on Sunday...
More than 50 flights have been cancelled at Brussels airport on Sunday following Friday night’s cyber attack on check-in and baggage systems.
Disruption also continues at London Heathrow and Berlin.
Fifty-four arrivals and departures at Brussels are grounded. The Belgian national carrier has cancelled 18 flights, including to and from Heathrow.
Next worst affected is easyJet, which has grounded evening departures and arrivals serving Milan, Rome and Nice. KLM, Royal Air Maroc and Vueling have also cancelled multiple flights.
At Heathrow, departures of delayed flights on Saturday night continued well beyond midnight. Overnight services on Qatar Airways to Doha, Etihad to Abu Dhabi and Malaysian Airlines to Kuala Lumpur took off two hours late or more, jeopardising onward connections.
Sunday cancellations at Heathrow total 10 so far, of which four are British Airways to and from Berlin and two on BA serving Brussels. Lufthansa has also grounded a round trip from Frankfurt. Aer Lingus has dropped a return flight from Dublin, when an evacuation of Terminal 2 due to a security scare caused chaos on Saturday afternoon.
Six flights at Berlin are cancelled, four of them on British Airways.
Cause of cyber attack still remains unclear
It is still unclear what exactly was behind Friday’s cyber attack on Collins Aerospace that has left several major European airports in chaos.
The European Commission said it is “closely monitoring” the situation, but added current signs “do not indicate a widespread or severe attack”.
On Saturday, the Lib Dems said the government should “immediately” make a statement on whether Russian involvement is suspected. But so far, transport secretary Heidi Alexander has simply said she is “monitoring the situation”.
Work to recover from cyber attack ongoing in Heathrow, airport says
Late last night, London Heathrow airport said work is ongoing to deal with the impact of a cyber attack on Friday night.
“Work continues to resolve and recover from Friday's outage of a Collins Aerospace airline system that impacted check-in,” the airport wrote on X.
“We apologise to those who have faced delays, but by working together with airlines, the vast majority of flights have continued to operate.
“We encourage passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to Heathrow and to arrive no earlier than three hours for long-haul flights and two hours for short-haul.”
Disruption set to continue into Sunday
Passengers are facing another day of disruption at several European airports after an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.
Brussels airport says on its website that “difficult airport operations” are set to continue into Sunday as a result of Friday night’s cyber attack.
“This has a large impact on the flight schedule and unfortunately causes delays and cancellations of flights,” the airport’s website reads.
