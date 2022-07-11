Heathrow orders more flight cancellations, hitting 10,000 passengers

Britain’s biggest airport has ordered airlines to ground dozens of flights on Monday, hitting the travel plans of more than 10,000 passengers.

Forty-eight outbound departures have been cancelled, together with 15 arrivals.

British Airways, which is already cancelling 18 per cent of summer flights due to resource shortages, has axed the most services.

The Heathrow departures screen shows 36 outbound domestic and European flights axed, including two departures each to Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen. It is understood that many of these were pre-planned cancellations. In addition, BA long-haul departures to New York JFK and Austin are show as cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic has grounded flights to Austin and Delhi, while Air France cancelled its early departure to Paris CDG.

A Heathrow spokesperson said on Sunday night: “We are expecting higher passenger numbers in Terminals 3 and 5 tomorrow than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to maintain a safe operation we have asked some airlines in Terminals 3 and 5 to remove a combined total of 48 flights from the schedule.

“We apologise for the impact to travel plans and we are working closely with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights.”

Affected passengers are not entitled to cash compensation, because the cause of cancellation is beyond the airlines’ control.

In normal circumstances they could hope to be rebooked on the same day on other flights from Heathrow, but Virgin Atlantic says the airport has asked airlines not to offer same-day alternatives to limit passenger numbers.

Virgin Atlantic blamed “significant security delays and baggage system failures this weekend” for the cancellations.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams are working hard to ensure customers can complete their journey as quickly as possible, with the option to rebook on a later date or request a refund.

“Working closely with Heathrow and partners, our collective focus is on our customers, ensuring we minimise the impact to their journeys.

“We’re also doing everything we can to locate and return any bags that missed flights to customers as quickly as possible, loading them onto the next available services. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.”

Meanwhile Heathrow has published its traffic figures for the first half of the year. Between January and June 2022, the airport handled 26 million passengers – two-thirds of the 39 million who passed through Heathrow in the same six months in 2019.

The airport’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Last month, we saw exponential growth in passenger numbers as nearly six million people got away – the equivalent of 40 years of growth in just four months.

“I am very proud of the way that our team is rising to the challenge of growth, and giving excellent service to the vast majority of passengers. However, we have already seen times recently when demand exceeds the capacity of the airport, airlines and ground handlers.

“We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary.

“We want everyone who is travelling through Heathrow to be confident that they will have a safe and reliable journey.”

Heathrow made a similar “intervention” on 30 June, cancelling 30 flights.