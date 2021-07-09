Jersey relaxes entry rules for vaccinated travellers

Jersey is set to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from 13 July as it relaxes its entry policies.

At the end of April, Jersey opened up to visitors on a traffic light basis, grading different areas of the UK either green, amber or red, with all visitors requiring multiple PCR tests on arrival.

The new regulations scrap Jersey’s traffic light system – different to the UK’s own inbound red, amber and green system – in favour of a simpler jab or test scheme.

From next Tuesday, travellers from any part of the world who are fully vaccinated will not be required to isolate but must take a PCR test on arrival, and isolate until they receive a negative test result (which is issued the same day).

Travellers who are not yet fully vaccinated will be PCR tested on arrival and on day eight of their stay, and must isolate until their first negative test result is received.

Any arrivals from the UK government’s “red list” will need to isolate for 10 days and take three tests.

Children aged 11 to 17 will also be tested in the same timeframe as unjabbed adults, while those aged 10 and under will be exempt.

In addition, all travellers aged 11 and over need to complete a pre-departure registration form before travel to the largest Channel Island.

The Channel Islands – which include Guernsey and Jersey – form part of the Common Travel Area, and visitors from the UK don’t need to isolate on return or take any tests.