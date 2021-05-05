Balearic Islands ‘very optimistic’ they will be on UK green list

Spain’s popular Balearic Islands are “very optimistic” that they will be on the UK’s “green list” come 17 May.

The islands, which include tourist favourites Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, are desperate that a deal be struck with the British government to enable holidaymakers to return.

“We have the right numbers, we have the right measures in place that will allow us to be considered ‘green’,” Rosa Ana Morilla Rodriguez, director general of tourism for the islands, told Sky News.

“It’s also about the capability of your hospitals to isolate different variants of the virus, which is something that is not done by all the hospitals in Spain, but we do it here.

“I think Mallorca is such an important destination for the UK that I’m confident we could have this travel corridor. We have told the British ambassador that we have all the factors needed to be considered ‘green’ for the UK.”

When foreign leisure travel can resume in England from 17 May, a traffic light system will be introduced, classifying destinations as green, amber or red.

Green countries will have the lightest restrictions for returning travellers, with no quarantine requirement.

“We are safe and completely ready to welcome back British visitors,” said Ms Morilla Rodriguez.

The UK government has already indicated that islands could be given different colour classifications to their corresponding mainland countries if their rates of coronavirus infections are significantly lower.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said an “islands approach”, similar to 2020, will be adopted this summer.

“I want to do that again,” Mr Shapps told an online ConservativeHome event. “I don’t want to go backwards, I want to go forwards.”