Plane owned by Motley Crue’s Vince Neil in deadly crash at Arizona airport

On person was killed and three others injured when a private plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s lead singer Vince Neil was involved in a crash Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities reported.

Neil’s plane, a Learjet 35A, crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 business jet, after landing at Scottsdale Airport, according to an airport spokesperson. The singer was not on board.

Sky News reported that the pilot was killed in the crash, and that Neil's girlfriend, Rain Andrean, a friend and the co-pilot were injured.

Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Folio said one person was killed, two were critically injured and one was in stable condition. He did not identify them.

A statement posted to X by Neil’s lawyer said the LearJet owned by the singer was “attempting to land” at the airport when the crash occurred. “For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with a parked plane.”

More “specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation. Mr Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

UPDATE: Vince Neil was NOT on the plane. https://t.co/CDDz6aV8gv pic.twitter.com/HcS0GLg128 — Mary Coleman (@Mary_reports) February 11, 2025

Scottsdale Airport spokesperson Kelli Kueste said at an evening news briefing that the Learjet was arriving from Austin, Texas, and veered off the runway into the park aircraft. The arriving plane's left main gear appeared to have failed at landing, causing the collision, Kuester said..

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody involved in this,” Folio said.

The runway was closed following the accident, and will remain closed “for the foreseeable future,” Kuester said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends.

The crash follows a string of deadly aircraft accidents in the last two weeks.

An Army helicopter collision with a commercial jet atr Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., killed 67 people January 29.

Just two days later six people onboard and another person on the ground were killed medical transportation jet crashed in Philadelphia. Last week a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska on its way to Nome, killing all 10 people on board.