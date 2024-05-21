✕ Close London to Singapore flight diverts to Bangkok as 'severe turbulence' leaves one dead

One passenger has died and dozens injured after a Singapore Airlines flight from London was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence, local reports suggest.

The Boeing 777-300ER plane was en route to Singapore carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

Thai media reports said there were 30 injuries, while Singapore Airlines did not specify how many people were injured. An official at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport also confirmed one person had died but would not say how many had been wounded.

“We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance,” the airline said.

Video clips shared on social media by reporters at the scene showed emergency vehicles lined up at the airport.

Singapore Airlines has not suffered a fatality since October 2000, when a plane crashed on a closed runway during takeoff at Taiwan and 83 people died.

