Singapore Airlines flight – latest: Turbulence leaves 20 still in intensive care as Brit who died named
Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok says it is treating 20 people in intensive car, including six Britons, after the Singapore Airlines turbulence incident
Six Britons are among around 20 passengers still fighting for their lives after the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight, a hospital in Bangkok has said.
The London-Singapore flight on a Boeing 777-300ER diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing on Tuesday after the aircraft was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling.
Singapore’s prime minister has promised a “thorough investigation” after a British man died while 79 passengers and six crew members were injured during the incident.
The passenger who died has been named as 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen. Mr Kitchen suffered a suspected heart attack on the flight, according to a spokesperson for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport where the plane was diverted.
On Wednesday, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where most of the injured were taken, said 20 people were being treated in intensive care.
Singapore Airlines’ chief executive has issued a video apology to all the passengers on board. “We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” Goh Choon Phong said.
Injured wife of British man killed in Singapore Airlines flight turbulence informed of his death
The severely injured wife of the man killed in Singapore Airlines flight turbulence has been informed about his death as she recuperates in hospital.
Linda Kitchen and Geoffrey Kitchen were traveling from the UK for a holiday across Asia and Australia when the flight plummeted 6,000 feet in an air pocket on Tuesday.
“The tragic news was broken to her this morning. They were such a devoted couple, you can’t imagine what it must be like for her,” an unnamed family friend told the Daily Mail.
“She was woozy with painkillers and she’s going for a second scan,” the person added.
“She has spinal and shoulder injuries. I think she was unconscious when they got her off the plane.”
Pilot ‘did well’ to land plane in difficult conditions
The passenger Josh Silverstone said the crew had been “amazing” and the pilot “did well” to land the plane in such difficult conditions.
“I was scared of flying before and more now,” he said.
‘I am lucky to be able to walk'
Josh Silverstone, 24 from south London, woke up on the floor of the plane.
“I (...) didn’t realise what happened. I must have got hit in the head somewhere. Lots of people hit their head. Everyone was bleeding,” he said as he left the hospital on Wednesday evening after being treated.
He had a cut on his eye.
He had been heading to Singapore for a holiday before meeting friends in Bali. He said he still hoped to make it to the Indonesian island.
Many passengers in the hospital still being treated had spinal injuries.
“I am lucky to be able to walk,” he said.
‘I don’t want to scare you’: Distressing text sent by Singapore Airline passenger to terrified mother
A man messaged his mother “I don’t want to scare you” from the Singapore Airlines flight when the plane was hit by severe turbulence.
Josh Barker was among 211 passengers and 18 crew onboard the flight heading from London to Singapore when it was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok amid extreme weather conditions.
Read the full report here:
‘Ever single cabin crew person I saw was injured'
British passenger Andrew Davies told Sky News that the seatbelt sign had come on just before the turbulence, but crew members didn’t have time to take their seats.
“Every single cabin crew person I saw was injured in some way or another, maybe with a gash on their head,” Davies said. “One had a bad back, who was in obvious pain.”
‘Popular and kind’ musical theatre director died on Singapore Airlines flight on ‘last big holiday’ with wife
Tributes have poured in for Geoffrey Kitchen, the 73-year-old Briton who died on board the Boeing 777-300ER plane.
Stephen Kitchen, Kitchen’s first cousin, said he and his wife, Linda, had been looking forward to their six-week holiday together.
He told The Independent: “We were a bit shocked, I still am. I’m trying to touch base with Linda. I sent a message.
“They were looking forward to the holiday. They are travellers, they do quite a lot of these things, quite adventurous. It was sort of going to be their last big holiday. It would have been nice to see them before they went. It was a tour around Asia.”
Read the full story here:
Watch: Singapore Airlines CEO’s apology
Watch: Singapore Airlines passenger describes ‘traumatic’ turbulent flight
Explainer: How is climate change contributing to clean air turbulence?
Emerging evidence suggests the temperature changes caused by the climate crisis are disrupting the flow of air currents in the atmosphere due to changes in wind speed and direction.
“Climate change is going to have many effects on aviation. We expect the atmosphere to become more turbulent. So there could be possibly twice or three times as much turbulence on flights in the next few decades,” Paul Williams, professor of atmospheric science at the University of Reading, previously told The Independent.
“We know that the jet stream at flight cruising altitudes has become 15 per cent more sheared over the North Atlantic since satellites began observing it in the 1970s,” Dr Williams said.
A 2017 study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, looked at the impact of stronger wind shear – an abrupt change in wind speed or direction over a short distance that is a major cause of turbulence – on winter-time transatlantic flights.
It found that the doubling of global CO2 levels will increase the average amount of severe CAT at 39,000ft by 149 per cent, meaning airline passengers will have a bumpier ride in the future if emissions continue unabated.
