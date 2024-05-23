✕ Close Damage inside Singapore Airlines flight after British man dies following severe turbulence

Six Britons are among around 20 passengers still fighting for their lives after the turbulence-hit Singapore Airlines flight, a hospital in Bangkok has said.

The London-Singapore flight on a Boeing 777-300ER diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing on Tuesday after the aircraft was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling.

Singapore’s prime minister has promised a “thorough investigation” after a British man died while 79 passengers and six crew members were injured during the incident.

The passenger who died has been named as 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen. Mr Kitchen suffered a suspected heart attack on the flight, according to a spokesperson for Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport where the plane was diverted.

On Wednesday, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where most of the injured were taken, said 20 people were being treated in intensive care.

Singapore Airlines’ chief executive has issued a video apology to all the passengers on board. “We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through,” Goh Choon Phong said.

