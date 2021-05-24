Spain this week flung open its doors to British holidaymakers once again, following in the footsteps of its Iberian neighbour, Portugal.

British tourists to Spain will be able to enter without restriction: the government has said that arrivals from the UK need not present a negative PCR test or show details of vaccination, thanks to the swift pace of the vaccine roll-out.

Sounds like a summer holiday shoe-in, doesn’t it?

A week on a Benidorm beach is made slightly more complicated by the fact that Spain is on the UK government’s “amber” list, arrivals from which have to self-isolate for 10 days and take three Covid tests (a lateral flow before arrival, and two PCR tests on days two and eight).

That said, some hardy British holidaymakers are flying out to Spain regardless this week. But what does a holiday look like there now? What restrictions should travellers know about?

