The government has been urged to scrap congestion and parking charges during next week’s rail strikes to avoid cities becoming “ghost towns.”

Half of Britain's rail lines will be closed during strikes on 21, 23 and 25 June by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), while Transport for London (TfL) “strongly encouraged” passengers not to travel on London Underground on 21 June because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.

AA president Edmund King said parking charges, congestion and clean air zones, as well as unnecessary road works, should all be suspended across those dates in order to prevent some areas becoming "ghost towns".

“If there are no trains whatsoever coming into Glasgow and Edinburgh, for instance, and people have to go about their business, there could be a case for suspending parking charges for the duration of the strike,” he told the Daily Telegraph.