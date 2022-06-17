Train strikes - live: Passengers warned not to travel by rail during disruptions
Passengers have been warned not to travel by train during the disruption next week
The government has been urged to scrap congestion and parking charges during next week’s rail strikes to avoid cities becoming “ghost towns.”
Half of Britain's rail lines will be closed during strikes on 21, 23 and 25 June by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), while Transport for London (TfL) “strongly encouraged” passengers not to travel on London Underground on 21 June because of a 24-hour walkout by the RMT and Unite.
AA president Edmund King said parking charges, congestion and clean air zones, as well as unnecessary road works, should all be suspended across those dates in order to prevent some areas becoming "ghost towns".
“If there are no trains whatsoever coming into Glasgow and Edinburgh, for instance, and people have to go about their business, there could be a case for suspending parking charges for the duration of the strike,” he told the Daily Telegraph.
‘Join me in condemning rail strikes,’ Sajid Javid tells Wes Streeting
Health minister Sajid Javid has called on shadow health secretary Wes Streeting to back his condemnation of rail strikes he says will cause “vulnerable patients will miss appointments.”
Speaking on Question Time last week Wes Streeting said he would be striking if he worked in the rail industry. He said: “Put it this way, if I were a member of the RMT and my jobs were at risk like this, then I would be voting to go on strike and I’d be voting to defend my job’s terms and conditions.”
According to reports, Wes Streeting was forced to apologise for his remarks.
Sajid Javid said in a letter to Wes Streeting posted on Twitter: “I know that you care about health and care in this country. So please put patients first and join me in condemning the impact of these unjustified strikes which are bad for patients and bad for NHS and social care staff.”
Rail strikes ‘risk people’s livelihood’ minister says
Government minister Paul Scully has said the upcoming rail strikes “risk people's livelihoods” at a “fragile” time for personal finances.
The business minister also urged London Mayor Sadiq Khan to lift the congestion charge and stop non-essential roadworks on the strike days.
Speaking on LBC, he said: “If you're going to strike you risk other businesses, other people's livelihoods, but also the rail system up and down the country, including in London.
“Because we are at a point where we are trying to get people back into work and it's fragile - any excuse to stop people travelling really does affect the fare box and the financial viability of the rail service.
“We don't want to risk anybody's job so please get around the table, it's not helping anybody.
“What I would also call for though, is assuming that the rail strikes do go ahead, that in London the mayor lifts the congestion charge and stops non-essential roadworks on those strike days to make it easier for people to go about their business and get into work.”
NHS tells patients to plan ahead during strikes
NHS patients in England are being urged to plan ahead for appointments as rail strikes are set to cause travel chaos next week.
Speaking ahead of the strikes, the NHS's top doctor reminded people that "the NHS remains open" as he called on people to seek care when needed.
The strikes could have a particular impact on hospitals in London, many of which have limited parking capacity for those considering driving to appointments as an alternative.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, said: "With rail strikes expected across the country next week, I am urging those who have appointments booked in to plan ahead and look at alternative options for getting to their GP practice or hospital if needed.
"The NHS sees millions of people every week for urgent and routine care and it is vital that people access the care they need despite disruptions - the NHS remains open, so please do continue to come forward."
Passengers warned not to travel during train strikes
Rail and Tube passengers are advised not to travel next week as strikes are set to cause “maximum disruption” to the transport network.
Passengers “who must travel” are being urged by Network Rail (NR) to “plan ahead”.
No passenger services will be serving towns and cities such as Penzance in Cornwall, Bournemouth in Dorset, Swansea in south Wales, Holyhead in north Wales, Chester in Cheshire and Blackpool, Lancashire.
In Scotland, there will also be no passenger trains running north from Glasgow or Edinburgh.
Ministers urged to scrap congestion and parking charges
Road charges should be waived during the upcoming rail and Tube strikes in order to ease the burden on drivers, the president of the AA has said.
AA president Edmund King said parking charges, congestion and clean air zones, as well as unnecessary road works, should all be suspended across those dates in order to prevent some areas becoming "ghost towns."
“If there are no trains whatsoever coming into Glasgow and Edinburgh, for instance, and people have to go about their business, there could be a case for suspending parking charges for the duration of the strike,” he told the Daily Telegraph.
“Otherwise there is the danger of some areas becoming ghost towns.
“It will only be those people where getting to work is absolutely essential who will use the roads. More people will work from home and record fuel prices will put off some people anyway.
“Those factors will mitigate some of the extra congestion but there still will be shift workers, and low-paid NHS workers for whom going by car and cycling will be the only options.”
Good Morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the build-up to next week’s nationwide rail strikes. Follow our blog for the latest update on next week’s travel chaos.
