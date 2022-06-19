Sir Keir Starmer has accused ministers of “pouring petrol on fire” over the train strike dispute as Britain braces for industrial action next week.

Labour’s leader is set to claim Boris Johnson and Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, want the strikes to go ahead to “feed off the division”.

He is expected to say they are spending time designing “attack ads” - referencing ones posted by Conservatives calling the action “Labour’s strikes” - instead of being at the negotiating table

“Instead of grown-up conversations to take the heat out of the situation, they are pouring petrol on the fire,” Sir Keir will tell he Labour Local Government Association conference.

Union leaders have confirmed next week’s rail and Tube strikes will go ahead after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

This means industrial action will hit Network Rail and 13 train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, as well as the London Underground on Tuesday.