Train strike - live: Stations across UK deserted amid biggest walkout in 30 years
Workers facing ‘an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions’, says union boss
Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike
Major railway stations in London were deserted during the usually busy morning rush hour amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.
Victoria, Waterloo and Euston were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters waiting for a reduced service.
Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.
The strikes are expected to cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists and children attending exams.
Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal. The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.
General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.”
Major London station ‘a wasteland like the darkest days of Covid’, says Network Rail boss
Network Rail’s chief executive has said one of London’s major railway stations is a “wasteland” this morning “like the darkest days of Covid”.
Speaking from the concourse at Waterloo station, Andrew Haines told Sky News: “It’s devastating for passengers. I mean this is a wasteland and it’s like the darkest days of Covid – passengers alienated from the railway because we can’t run a service for them and it breaks my heart.
“I really, really apologise to passengers who are facing that and we know there are some real life issues for people who can’t travel today. It’s so wrong.”
Mr Haines said there were managers fully qualified as signallers who have stepped in to run the signal boxes to keep some services running during the strikes - but there are a limited number of them.
Strikes ‘so wrong and so unnecessary,’ Boris Johnson tells cabinet
Boris Johnson has told his top ministerial team the strike is causing "significant disruption and inconvenience up and down the country".
The prime minister said it was making it "more difficult for people to get to work, risking people's appointments, making it more difficult for kids to sit exams - all sorts of unnecessary aggravations".
He set out why he believed the strikes were "so wrong and so unnecessary", pointing to the levels of support offered to the industry during the pandemic and the "colossal" investment in rail infrastructure.
"We believe in our railways, we believe in our railway infrastructure as a vital part of levelling up across the country," he said.
Eerie images show deserted London Bridge
By 9am, the normally busy London Bridge Underground station was deserted.
The entrances were closed off by metal fences, and boards inside told anyone who had arrived that the station was shut due to the industrial action.
Behind the barriers, the concourse and ticket area, which would normally be teeming during the morning rush-hour, was empty.
A message running across a ticker board stated "This station is closed owing to strike", and station staff could be seen telling travellers where they might be able to take a different route and how to pay with their cards.
Staff outnumbered passengers by 10 to one at Ashford International station
Staff outnumbered passengers by 10 to one at Ashford International station this morning.
Workers were posted by the entrances and exits of the station, directing the few passengers where to go.
At the normally bustling commuter hub with a frequent high-speed service into London, trains to the capital are running twice an hour.
Most other services to locations such as Tonbridge, Ramsgate and Canterbury have been suspended.
The Eurostar is running a reduced service but is passing straight through Ashford, as stops were suspended during the pandemic.
Boris Johnson tells commuters to ‘stay the course’ amid ‘unnecessary aggravation’ caused by rail strikes
Boris Johnson has warned commuters they must be prepared to “stay the course’’ in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation’’ caused by rail strikes.
National Rail and TfL websites crash during biggest rail strike for a generation
Major online train journey planners stopped working as services are crippled due to the largest rail strike for a generation.
Passengers attempting to use the National Rail Enquiries website for around half an hour this morning were shown a message stating “500 Internal Server Error”.
The cause of the problem was unclear but it could be due to a surge in demand.
Those trying to plan their journey on the Underground were also hit with an error message after the Transport for London site collapsed.
Worker battles to get home to dog after waking to strikes following night in hospital
Jack Pook, from Winchester, described the strikes as “very stressful” as he waited to board a train home at Clapham Junction in southwest London after spending the night in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Mr Pook, a family support officer, said he had travelled up to London for work on Monday morning and was waiting on Platform 9 for his train home in the evening when he collapsed.
“I suddenly very instantly started feeling very unwell. I went completely pale, profuse sweating,” the 54-year-old told PA.
He said the train staff were “lovely with me” and called the paramedics, who treated him for about an hour before taking him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a “one-off virus”.
Mr Pook was still wearing hospital pyjamas when he returned to the station this morning.
Having planned to travel home on Monday, he said he had been “very stressed” about the strikes when he woke up in hospital.
“I didn’t know if they were still on until this morning - I asked someone at a bus stop at about 7 this morning,” he said.
Mr Pook said he was lucky there was a train to Westminster from Clapham Junction at about 8.30am and that staff had let him use his ticket from Monday.
He said the experience has been “humiliating, stressful and caused worry, but strangers this morning have been really kind to me”.
He also said he had left his dog, Bardy, in day care, adding: “I just want to get back to him. He’s never been separated from me for this long.”
‘We’re the unlucky ones,’ says agency cleaner at Birmingham New Street
A team of cleaners at Birmingham New Street station, who are employed by a third party and have not gone on strike, wryly remarked that they were still having to work.
One, who declined to give his name or that of the company he works for, said: “We’re the unlucky ones who still have to work, for the same pay, while everyone else is on strike.”
Birmingham New Street deserted
Only about 100 people boarded the 8.50am service to London Euston at Birmingham New Street after it rolled in to Platform 5, with none of the usual crush at the doors.
By just before 9am, the station was about twice as busy as it had been during the earlier peak rush-hour period - though it was still much quieter than usual.
