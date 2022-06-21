Major railway stations in London were deserted during the usually busy morning rush hour amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.

Victoria, Waterloo and Euston were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters waiting for a reduced service.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes are expected to cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists and children attending exams.

Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal. The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.”