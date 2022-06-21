Train strike - live: Stations across UK deserted amid biggest walkout in 30 years

Workers facing ‘an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions’, says union boss

Joe Middleton,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:09
Comments

Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike

Major railway stations in London were deserted during the usually busy morning rush hour amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.

Victoria, Waterloo and Euston were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters waiting for a reduced service.

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.

The strikes are expected to cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists and children attending exams.

Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal. The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.”

Recommended

1655802596

Major London station ‘a wasteland like the darkest days of Covid’, says Network Rail boss

Network Rail’s chief executive has said one of London’s major railway stations is a “wasteland” this morning “like the darkest days of Covid”.

Speaking from the concourse at Waterloo station, Andrew Haines told Sky News: “It’s devastating for passengers. I mean this is a wasteland and it’s like the darkest days of Covid – passengers alienated from the railway because we can’t run a service for them and it breaks my heart.

“I really, really apologise to passengers who are facing that and we know there are some real life issues for people who can’t travel today. It’s so wrong.”

Mr Haines said there were managers fully qualified as signallers who have stepped in to run the signal boxes to keep some services running during the strikes - but there are a limited number of them.

A very quiet Waterloo railway station in London

(Matt Dunham/AP)
(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)
Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 10:09
1655802107

Strikes ‘so wrong and so unnecessary,’ Boris Johnson tells cabinet

Boris Johnson has told his top ministerial team the strike is causing "significant disruption and inconvenience up and down the country".

The prime minister said it was making it "more difficult for people to get to work, risking people's appointments, making it more difficult for kids to sit exams - all sorts of unnecessary aggravations".

He set out why he believed the strikes were "so wrong and so unnecessary", pointing to the levels of support offered to the industry during the pandemic and the "colossal" investment in rail infrastructure.

"We believe in our railways, we believe in our railway infrastructure as a vital part of levelling up across the country," he said.

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 10:01
1655801710

Do you support the rail strikes? Have your say

Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed for three days this week after the RMT union confirmed strikes are going ahead. And we want to know what you think and how you might be affected.

Visit the link below to take part in our reader poll:

Do you support the rail strikes?

The rail strikes are to go ahead this week, says the RMT union. We want to know what you think about the disruption

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:55
1655801457

Eerie images show deserted London Bridge

By 9am, the normally busy London Bridge Underground station was deserted.

The entrances were closed off by metal fences, and boards inside told anyone who had arrived that the station was shut due to the industrial action.

A woman walks her dog into an almost empty London Bridge station in London

(Tony Hicks/AP)

Behind the barriers, the concourse and ticket area, which would normally be teeming during the morning rush-hour, was empty.

A message running across a ticker board stated "This station is closed owing to strike", and station staff could be seen telling travellers where they might be able to take a different route and how to pay with their cards.

An empty stairway leading to London Bridge underground station in London

(Tony Hicks/AP)
Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:50
1655801110

Staff outnumbered passengers by 10 to one at Ashford International station

Staff outnumbered passengers by 10 to one at Ashford International station this morning.

Workers were posted by the entrances and exits of the station, directing the few passengers where to go.

At the normally bustling commuter hub with a frequent high-speed service into London, trains to the capital are running twice an hour.

Most other services to locations such as Tonbridge, Ramsgate and Canterbury have been suspended.

The Eurostar is running a reduced service but is passing straight through Ashford, as stops were suspended during the pandemic.

A quiet Ashford International railway station as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike

(Katie Boyden/PA)
Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:45
1655800895

Boris Johnson tells commuters to ‘stay the course’ amid ‘unnecessary aggravation’ caused by rail strikes

Boris Johnson has warned commuters they must be prepared to “stay the course’’ in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation’’ caused by rail strikes.

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:41
1655800690

National Rail and TfL websites crash during biggest rail strike for a generation

Major online train journey planners stopped working as services are crippled due to the largest rail strike for a generation.

Passengers attempting to use the National Rail Enquiries website for around half an hour this morning were shown a message stating “500 Internal Server Error”.

The cause of the problem was unclear but it could be due to a surge in demand.

Those trying to plan their journey on the Underground were also hit with an error message after the Transport for London site collapsed.

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:38
1655800304

Worker battles to get home to dog after waking to strikes following night in hospital

Jack Pook, from Winchester, described the strikes as “very stressful” as he waited to board a train home at Clapham Junction in southwest London after spending the night in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Mr Pook, a family support officer, said he had travelled up to London for work on Monday morning and was waiting on Platform 9 for his train home in the evening when he collapsed.

“I suddenly very instantly started feeling very unwell. I went completely pale, profuse sweating,” the 54-year-old told PA.

He said the train staff were “lovely with me” and called the paramedics, who treated him for about an hour before taking him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a “one-off virus”.

Mr Pook was still wearing hospital pyjamas when he returned to the station this morning.

Having planned to travel home on Monday, he said he had been “very stressed” about the strikes when he woke up in hospital.

“I didn’t know if they were still on until this morning - I asked someone at a bus stop at about 7 this morning,” he said.

Mr Pook said he was lucky there was a train to Westminster from Clapham Junction at about 8.30am and that staff had let him use his ticket from Monday.

He said the experience has been “humiliating, stressful and caused worry, but strangers this morning have been really kind to me”.

He also said he had left his dog, Bardy, in day care, adding: “I just want to get back to him. He’s never been separated from me for this long.”

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:31
1655800013

‘We’re the unlucky ones,’ says agency cleaner at Birmingham New Street

A team of cleaners at Birmingham New Street station, who are employed by a third party and have not gone on strike, wryly remarked that they were still having to work.

One, who declined to give his name or that of the company he works for, said: “We’re the unlucky ones who still have to work, for the same pay, while everyone else is on strike.”

Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:26
1655799863

Birmingham New Street deserted

Only about 100 people boarded the 8.50am service to London Euston at Birmingham New Street after it rolled in to Platform 5, with none of the usual crush at the doors.

By just before 9am, the station was about twice as busy as it had been during the earlier peak rush-hour period - though it was still much quieter than usual.

(PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

Passengers wait for the doors to open at Birmingham New Street

(Jacob King/PA)
Chiara Giordano21 June 2022 09:24

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in