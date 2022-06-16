Train strikes – live: One in five services to run next week as passengers told not to travel
Services will only operate 7.30am to 6.30pm on strike days, and not all stations will be served
The UK is bracing for travel chaos on trains next week, as some 40,000 rail staff prepare to walk out after a dispute over pay and redundancies.
The strike action will take place over three days - Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June - with only 22 per cent of usual rail services expected to run on those days.
The industrial action involves members of the RMT rail union at Network Rail and 13 train operators, who voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions.
According to the RMT, it is “the biggest dispute on the network since 1989”.
Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open.
The train operators affected include Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, GWR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern and South Western Railway.
Rail strike will ‘compromise safety’ for hospitality staff, says NTIA
The Night Time Industries Association has warned that the rail strike will jeopardise the safety of hospitality staff – as well as hitting revenue and tourism.
The chief executive, Michael Kill, said: “The announcement of UK wide train strikes has sent a shockwave throughout the industry, over concerns for staff and public safety, and the potential impact on trade.
“Limited rail services across the UK will leave many stranded at night, compromising safety with very few alternative transport services available.
“The transport infrastructure within the night time economy is vitally important to our recovery post pandemic, particularly as we move into peak summer season for festival and events, and a critical time for tourism, who rely heavily on public transport.”
‘Country faces being brought to a standstill by Putin apologists’ says Tory MP
A Conservative MP has said “Russian-sympathising, militant communists” in the RMT union are behind the rail strike.
Chris Loder, who represents West Dorset and who worked for the railway for 20 years, told the Commons: “This country faces being brought to a standstill by Putin apologists—Russian-sympathising, militant communists who are bankrolling the Labour party to the extent that they have bought its silence.
“We cannot allow that to happen. There is a deeply sinister element to these strikes... We want to see staff on the railways have a pay rise, but we also need to ensure that we make the railway fit for purpose.”
During next week’s strikes no trains will run in West Dorset or any other part of the county.
What dates will the strikes take place?
The planned strikes by RMT members working for Network Rail and 13 different train operators are set for the following dates:
- Tuesday 21 June
- Thursday 23 June
- Saturday 25 June
On strike days, services will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and not all stations will be served.
However, union leaders told rail travellers to expect major disruption “for the entire week where the three days of action have been called”.
Another rail union, TSSA, is balloting Network Rail staff in the coming weeks on further strike action. If this goes ahead it is expected to start from Monday, July 25.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest news and updates today.
