Green list news – live: America to announce end date for Europe travel ban ‘within days’
Joe Biden said his team were ‘in process’ of talks
There are tentative hopes that travel to the US could soon be possible again after Joe Biden said that an end date for the European travel ban could be revealed “within days”.
The President said that his Covid-19 team is actively assessing the situation throughout Europe and that his administration will announce when the ban on travel from Europe will be lifted in the days ahead.
“We brought in the head of our Covid team, because the chancellor brought that subject up,” Mr Biden said, referring to a conversation he’d had with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It’s in the process of [seeing] how soon we can lift the ban.”
“It’s in process now. And I’ll be able to answer that question to you within the next several days, what is likely to happen. I’m waiting to hear from our folks, from our Covid team, as to when that should be done.”
The US’s borders have long been shut to most international travellers.
The Foreign Office advice states: “It is not possible for most British nationals to enter the USA if they have been in the UK, Ireland, Schengen zone, Iran, Brazil, China, South Africa or India within the previous 14 days.”
After the latest traffic light travel reshuffle, as of 19 July the country will remain on the UK’s amber list, necessitating 10 days days of quarantine for returning travellers, in addition to testing.
However, from the same date, fully vaccinated Brits who have had their second jab at least 14 days prior plus accompanying under 18s can forgo quarantine when entering Britain from amber countries.
Elsewhere, new data suggests the Balearic Islands’ Covid rates have now outstripped several red list countries, causing some industry experts to question the government’s methodology when classifying destinations.
The Spanish islands were moved from the green watchlist to amber on 14 July, coming into effect on Monday.
“Highlights inconsistency of traffic light decision-making,” tweeted Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultants The PC Agency.
Wizz Air postpones opening Cardiff base until summer 2022
Wizz Air has announced it will further postpone its planned opening of a base at Cardiff Airport until next summer.
The airline said in a statement: “As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 related travel restrictions, and ever changing quarantine measures in place across the UK and Europe, it is with regret that we have had to take the difficult but responsible decision to further postpone the opening of our new Cardiff base until summer 2022 to give our customers, employees and business partners certainty during this difficult time. This has not been an easy decision and we understand the disappointment our customers in South Wales will be feeling.
“Despite the ever changing and inconsistent government travel regulations, with three new bases and over 60 new routes in the UK announced in the past year alone, together with the arrival of four brand new A321NEO aircraft, Wizz Air remains committed to long-term growth in the UK, creating hundreds of direct new jobs while also stimulating the tourism and hospitality industries.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this further delay might have caused to our customers. We remain dedicated and look forward to opening our fourth UK base at Cardiff Airport and to welcoming passengers onboard our young and green aircraft fleet next summer.”
Which green list countries can you actually go to on holiday?
Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been added to the green list in the latest review of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.
The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the updated lists in the Department for Transport’s latest reshuffle on 14 July, a day earlier than anticipated.
There are now 29 destinations in total that have green status, with returning travellers facing the lightest restrictions on entry to the UK – just one pre-departure lateral flow test and one post-arrival PCR test, with no need to quarantine if the results are negative.
However, many of the places on the green list are still not welcoming British travellers, including New Zealand, Australia and Singapore.
Airline returns to pre-pandemic flight levels
The Turkish carrier Pegasus has returned to 2019 levels of operation, according to Eamonn Brennan – director-general of Eurocontrol.
The airline operated 513 flights last week.
Mr Brennan tweeted: “Over the last week Pegasus has reached 2019 traffic levels, with Wizz Air only 9 per cent down – remarkable!”
Ryanair operated the highest number of flights in Europe last week: 1,818, down 31 per cent on 2019 levels.
Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, dispatched 805 flights, down 58 per cent. But British Airways is down 73 per cent, with far fewer departures than its main competitors, Air France and Lufthansa of Germany.
US to reveal end date of travel ban
Good morning, and welcome to another beautiful day on the travel liveblog.
After a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Joe Biden has announced that an end point for the travel ban on those from Europe will be revealed within the coming days.
Biden to reveal end date for US travel ban on Europe ‘within days’
President told reporters that German chancellor raised the issue at Thursday’s meeting
Northern Ireland demotes Balearics to amber list
The Balearic Islands are to be moved from the green list to the amber list for Northern Ireland travellers from Monday, the department of health has said.
Among the changes which come into effect from 4am on 19 July, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia and Taiwan have been added to the green list, while the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands will be moved to the amber list.
Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone will be added to the red list.
The changes exactly mirror those announced by UK transport secretary Grant Shapps on 14 July.
Face masks still mandatory on Heathrow Express after 19 July
Face coverings will continue to be mandatory on the Heathrow Express from 19 July, so-called “freedom day”.
Children under 11 and those with medical exemptions will not be required to wear face coverings.
A Heathrow Express spokesperson said: “To help keep our passengers and colleagues safe, and to rebuild passenger confidence in travel, face coverings will continue to be mandatory on our service after Monday 19 July.
“As a London rail operator serving Heathrow Airport, our approach is aligned with both Heathrow and Transport for London, who are also continuing to require face coverings. If you plan to travel on our service, please ensure you are wearing a face covering before you board and throughout your journey.”
Can I get a refund if my holiday destination is on the amber or red list?
The Balearic Islands are the latest casualties of the government’s travel traffic light system, with Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera set to be downgraded from green to amber from 4am on 19 July.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced changes to the green, amber and red lists on 14 July, causing consternation among holidaymakers and travel industry bosses alike.
UK travellers who have been double-vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine from this date, however, although younger tourists – many of whom have travelled to the party island of Ibiza and have not had both jabs – may be required to self-isolate if they return after the cut-off.
Many holidaymakers have been left confused by mixed messages about whether holidays can still go ahead, or whether they’ll be automatically entitled to a refund.
Rail operators are giving away 12 ‘golden tickets’ for free train travel for a year
Train operators are giving away 12 “golden tickets” to inspire workers to take a day off to visit people and places they have missed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lucky winners will be entitled to free rail travel across Britain for a year.
To enter the competition, passengers need to visit https://backontrack.nationalrail.co.uk/#/competition between Monday and midnight on 7 October and say why they deserve the prize.
Adventurer Ben Fogle who is supporting the RDG’s campaign, said: “Britain is full of some of the most beautiful and vibrant spots in the world.
“From country hikes to seaside strolls and bustling towns and cities, even a day trip to somewhere new can leave you feeling inspired for the future.
“And that’s something we could all do with a little of right now.”
For 19 weeks, international leisure travel (which includes visiting loved ones) has been illegal. Now, as adventures and reconnections open up, the race to the sun is on. But a journey overseas has the look of a constantly evolving obstacle course about it – with “go directly to quarantine” the square no-one wants to land on.
Travellers venturing abroad must contend with unprecedented complexity: identifying the requirements of their destination, assessing Foreign Office advice and the effect that may have on travel insurance cover and organising the complex series of tests and documentation required to return to the UK – even from a “green list” country.
At a time when the rules of the travel game are changing daily, The Independent has created a new daily podcast on the top travel issues of the day.
Each day Simon Calder brings you the latest news and gives his analysis in 10 minutest or less.
Spain remains most popular holiday spot for Brits
Despite the Balearic Islands being downgraded to amber in yesterday’s traffic light update, Spain remains the most popular summer 2021 destination for Brits, according to new research.
The latest booking figures from independent travel company, Travel Counsellors, show that 31 per cent of all new holiday bookings made were for Spanish destinations.
Summer bookings to Spain have progressively increased over the last few weeks, boosted by the previous addition of the Balearics to the government’s green watchlist on 24 June.
Travel Counsellors has also seen a rising interest in Greece and expects this to continue. Some 20 per cent of all new summer 2021 bookings made last week (w/c 5 July) were for Greek destinations.
