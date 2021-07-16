There are tentative hopes that travel to the US could soon be possible again after Joe Biden said that an end date for the European travel ban could be revealed “within days”.

The President said that his Covid-19 team is actively assessing the situation throughout Europe and that his administration will announce when the ban on travel from Europe will be lifted in the days ahead.

“We brought in the head of our Covid team, because the chancellor brought that subject up,” Mr Biden said, referring to a conversation he’d had with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It’s in the process of [seeing] how soon we can lift the ban.”

“It’s in process now. And I’ll be able to answer that question to you within the next several days, what is likely to happen. I’m waiting to hear from our folks, from our Covid team, as to when that should be done.”

The US’s borders have long been shut to most international travellers.

The Foreign Office advice states: “It is not possible for most British nationals to enter the USA if they have been in the UK, Ireland, Schengen zone, Iran, Brazil, China, South Africa or India within the previous 14 days.”

After the latest traffic light travel reshuffle, as of 19 July the country will remain on the UK’s amber list, necessitating 10 days days of quarantine for returning travellers, in addition to testing.

However, from the same date, fully vaccinated Brits who have had their second jab at least 14 days prior plus accompanying under 18s can forgo quarantine when entering Britain from amber countries.

Elsewhere, new data suggests the Balearic Islands’ Covid rates have now outstripped several red list countries, causing some industry experts to question the government’s methodology when classifying destinations.

The Spanish islands were moved from the green watchlist to amber on 14 July, coming into effect on Monday.

“Highlights inconsistency of traffic light decision-making,” tweeted Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultants The PC Agency.

Follow below for the latest travel updates: