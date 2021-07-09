Travel news – live: Holiday bookings spike despite ‘disruption’ fears as quarantine eased for jabbed Britons
Move opens up Europe for holidays
Air fares to come key amber list destinations have skyrocketed following the transport secretary’s announcement that fully vaccinated Britons will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.
Grant Shapps announced the move, which will see the rules relaxed for double jabbed amber list arrivals to the UK, on 8 July.
The easing of restrictions means British travellers can visit a range of tourism favourites, such as France, Spain and Greece, and face only minor restrictions – two Covid tests, the same as green list arrivals – upon their return.
Travel platforms including Skyscanner and Thomas Cook reported spikes in traffic following Thursday’s announcement.
Skyscanner said 30 minutes after the announcement, the agency saw a 53 per cent increase in traffic from the UK compared to the same time on Wednesday.
Meanwhile The Times reported that easyJet flight bookings to amber list destinations increased by 400 per cent in the hours after the announcement compared with a week earlier, with Alicante, Malaga, Faro, Nice and Corfu seeing the biggest uplift.
It comes as the transport secretary warned of “more disruption than usual” at airports while travelling this summer, as passengers’ Covid paperwork was checked.
Air fares to amber spots are spiking
Air fares are spiking to amber list destinations after Thursday’s announcement.
Prior to the announcement, The Independent collected a random sample of flight prices for key holiday spots and compared them with the fares quoted after the forthcoming rule change was confirmed.
While some stayed the same or saw modest increases, others more than doubled in the hours following the announcement.
For example, the price of a British Airways one-way flight from Heathrow to Nice, France on 20 July – the day after the changes come into effect – now costs over twice as much, jumping from £160 to £361.
BA’s Heathrow to Malaga, Spain, service on 20 July swiftly increased by £54, from £170 to £224.
Meanwhile, post-announcement, easyJet appeared to quickly add an extra flight from Gatwick to Athens, Greece, on 23 July (previously only services on 18 and 25 July were available). The price was £505.99 – more than double the cost of the same flight departing the day before the rules change on 18 July, currently on sale for £218.99.
However, Ryanair’s low fares remain mostly unchanged for the moment, with one-way flights to Venice, Faro and Corfu on or after 19 July priced at £4.99, £9.99 and £12.99 respectively.
Travellers should brace for disruption this summer
The transport secretary has warned of long queues abroad for British travellers heading for the UK this summer.
Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Grant Shapps said: “What’s going to need to happen is that before you actually board a plane or potentially a train or a ship, you will need to first of all show that you’ve completed your passenger locator form that you’ve carried out a pre-departure test and you’ve got your test booked for day two when you come back.
“All of that needs to be checked by the carrier, the airline usually, before you travel. So the place to expect queues are at the airport you’re coming from.”
Read the full story here:
Prepare for long queues abroad and on arrival, warns Grant Shapps
‘People should expect more disruption than usual’ at the UK border, the transport secretary said
