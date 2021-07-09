Air fares to come key amber list destinations have skyrocketed following the transport secretary’s announcement that fully vaccinated Britons will no longer have to quarantine from 19 July.

Grant Shapps announced the move, which will see the rules relaxed for double jabbed amber list arrivals to the UK, on 8 July.

The easing of restrictions means British travellers can visit a range of tourism favourites, such as France, Spain and Greece, and face only minor restrictions – two Covid tests, the same as green list arrivals – upon their return.

Travel platforms including Skyscanner and Thomas Cook reported spikes in traffic following Thursday’s announcement.

Skyscanner said 30 minutes after the announcement, the agency saw a 53 per cent increase in traffic from the UK compared to the same time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile The Times reported that easyJet flight bookings to amber list destinations increased by 400 per cent in the hours after the announcement compared with a week earlier, with Alicante, Malaga, Faro, Nice and Corfu seeing the biggest uplift.

It comes as the transport secretary warned of “more disruption than usual” at airports while travelling this summer, as passengers’ Covid paperwork was checked.