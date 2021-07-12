Germany, Italy and Poland are among a swathe of countries that could be added to the green list in this week’s reshuffle, according to an analyst.

The next traffic light reshuffle, which takes place every three weeks, will take place on Thursday 15 July.

Robert Boyle, a former BA strategy director and founder of Gridpoint Consulting, predicts that Italy, Latvia, Lithuania,Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland will go green in Europe.

Further afield, his predictions include Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to low levels of infection and low positivity rates.

From Monday 19 July, the government confirmed that double-vaccinated Britons will not be required to self-isolate if they arrive from an amber country, but rather take a day two PCR test.

Elsewhere, it emerged that Britain’s busiest airport handled just one-10th of pre-pandemic passengers in the first half of 2021.

Heathrow’s latest figures showed only 3.8 million travellers passing through what used to be Europe’s busiest airport, compared with almost 40 million in 2019.