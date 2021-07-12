Travel news – live: Germany, Italy and Poland should be added to green list, says analyst
Next green list reshuffle on Thursday 15 July
Germany, Italy and Poland are among a swathe of countries that could be added to the green list in this week’s reshuffle, according to an analyst.
The next traffic light reshuffle, which takes place every three weeks, will take place on Thursday 15 July.
Robert Boyle, a former BA strategy director and founder of Gridpoint Consulting, predicts that Italy, Latvia, Lithuania,Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland will go green in Europe.
Further afield, his predictions include Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to low levels of infection and low positivity rates.
From Monday 19 July, the government confirmed that double-vaccinated Britons will not be required to self-isolate if they arrive from an amber country, but rather take a day two PCR test.
Elsewhere, it emerged that Britain’s busiest airport handled just one-10th of pre-pandemic passengers in the first half of 2021.
Heathrow’s latest figures showed only 3.8 million travellers passing through what used to be Europe’s busiest airport, compared with almost 40 million in 2019.
Bali deports four tourists for Covid breaches
Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of Covid-19 illnesses and deaths.
A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry.
She has been placed in an isolation facility in Bali’s capital, Denpasar, and will be deported as soon as she recovered from the virus, Manihuruk said.
Three others were accused of defying mask mandates in public after being found unmasked in a raid last Thursday in the Kuta tourist area to enforce health protocols and prevent more infections, he said.
The travellers from the United States, Ireland and Russia were placed in a detention room at the immigration office while waiting for their flights to their countries later Monday.
Double-jabbed amber arrivals won’t need to quarantine from next week
A week today, double-jabbed Britons can swerve quarantine when returning from “amber list” destinations.
The move will allow fully vaccinated travellers to holiday across key European destinations, in a boost to the travel industry.
It will come into effect from 4am on 19 July, and applies to England only.
Children under 18 will not have to isolate, he confirmed.
A reminder on passport expiry dates
As millions of British travellers consider their options for the summer, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has tweeted a warning to them to check passport validity: “Planning an escape? Don’t let an expired passport ruin it. After Brexit, validity rules for trips to the European Union are much more complex than before, not helped by wrong government guidance.
“The European Union regards non-EU travel documents as expiring a maximum of 10 years after issue. A UK passport is valid for travel to the Schengen Area (most of the European Union including France, Spain, Italy and Greece ...) so long as it has three months of validity after your intended day of return.”
Heathrow woes continue with 90% of passengers staying away
Britain’s busiest airport handled just one-10th of pre-pandemic passengers in the first half of 2021.
Heathrow’s latest figures showed only 3.8 million travellers passing through what used to be Europe’s busiest airport, compared with almost 40 million in 2019.
Numbers are expected to increase from next week, with British travellers who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS allowed to return from “amber list” countries without quarantine.
The chief executive of Heathrow, John Holland-Kaye said: “While it’s fantastic news that some double-vaccinated passengers will no longer need to quarantine from amber countries, ministers need to extend this policy to US and EU nationals if they want to kickstart the economic recovery.”
