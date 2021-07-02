Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.

Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.

The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.

New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.

From midnight 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination certificate issued by the competent authorities in the UK (either electronically or in print) at least 14 days from the last vaccination dose”.