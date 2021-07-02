Travel news – live: Spain’s tighter entry rules for unvaccinated tourists come into effect
All unvaccinated Britons must present a negative Covid test to enter
Just 44 hours after the Balearic islands were added to the UK’s quarantine-free list, unvaccinated British visitors will have to present evidence of a negative test before travel to Spain.
Previously there were no requirements beyond completing a “health control form”.
The government in Madrid says the prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, personally announced the rule change “in order to protect both residents and visitors, given the rising infection rates in the United Kingdom”.
New coronavirus cases in the UK are running at about twice the rate of Spain.
From midnight 2 July, vaccinated travellers who wish to avoid testing must present “a vaccination certificate issued by the competent authorities in the UK (either electronically or in print) at least 14 days from the last vaccination dose”.
Millions of Britons given Indian-made AstraZeneca doses ‘could be excluded from EU vaccine passport scheme’
Millions of Britons could be shut out of European holidays because some AstraZeneca jabs are not automatically recognised by the EU vaccine passport scheme, writes Alastair Jamieson.
The new EU Covid certificate, designed to open up travel for those immunised against the virus, does not include batches of the vaccine produced in India because they have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Up to 5 million Indian-made doses have been administered in the UK, the Daily Telegraph reported, identifiable by their batch numbers as shown on patients’ card or in the NHS app. Those Britons could be turned away at EU border crossings, the newspaper said.
Germany, Spain and others are reportedly willing to accept Indian-made doses of the AZ vaccine
Spanish tourism bounces in May as restrictions ease
The number of foreign tourists visiting Spain rose to 1.36 million in May, up from virtually zero who came in May 2020 when the country was under a strict lockdown, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.
The number of tourists more than doubled from April 2021 as travel restrictions were eased but was still 83 pe cent lower than in May 2019, the data showed.
Foreign tourists spent a total 1.39 billion euros ($1.64 billion) in May, 83 per cent less than in the same month in 2019, INE said.
Reporting by agencies
Ryanair passenger numbers spike in June
Ryanair has just reported sharply increased passenger numbers for June.
In the same month in 2020, Europe’s biggest budget airline carried only 400,000 travellers. But in June 2021, passengers increased to 5.3 million.
In 2019, the comparable figure was around 13 million.
Traffic increased almost three-fold over May 2021.
The vast majority of the growth was within the EU, due to continued travel restrictions to and from the UK.
The load factor (proportion of seats occupied) was 72 per cent – about 20 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels.
New Spanish travel restrictions come into effect
Tighter travel curbs against UK arrivals are now in place for Britons in Spain. They came into effect at midnight on 2 July.
Earlier this week, prime minister Pedro Sanchez announced the new restrictions, which will require all unvaccinated Britons to present a negative Covid test issued within 48 hours. Antigen tests are not accepted.
The rise in Delta variant cases in the UK are behind the move.
The Independent’s Simon Calder has the full report here:
Spain insists on tests for unvaccinated Brits
Cheap and quick lateral flow Covid tests are not acceptable
