Green list news – live: Fully vaccinated Britons could escape quarantine from July as industry demands action
Loosening of restrictions could come into force from 19 July
Fully jabbed Britons won’t have to quarantine when they return home from amber destinations from as early as mid-July, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Malta and the Balearic islands of Spain are slated for the green list, which is due to be updated tomorrow.
There are currently 11 countries on the green list, most inaccessible to British tourists.
It comes as the travel industry lobbies the government in a Travel Day of Action, putting pressure on the government to support the beleaguered travel industry.
Big day for Essex airport
Ryanair will launch daily flights between London Stansted and Helsinki on 31 October 2021.
The Essex airport is among eight new links to and from the Finnish capital.
The airline schedule analyst, Sean Moulton, said: “Ryanair is also adding another Finnish city – Tampere, with flights to Stansted year-round.“
It’s a big day for Stansted’s connectivity.”
Quarantine... but not if you’re ‘important'
The media minister has said that “people who are important” should be entitled to avoid tough quarantine rules when travelling to the UK.
Speaking on Sky News, John Whittingdale was asked why players, officials and others coming to London for the Euros final on 11 July should be allowed in without self-isolating.
He said: “We’ve always said that for some people who are important, players, for instance …”
Read the full story here.
Media minister urges caution
The media minister has warned: “I think international travel is going to continue to be one of the more challenging areas in terms of resuming normal life.”
Speaking on Sky News, John Whittingdale said the government was keen to open up holidays abroad.
“We are all working towards that. Nobody wants to force people to stay in this country.”
But he said: “We won’t do anything to put public health at risk.”
Welcome to the travel live blog
Good morning and welcome to the travel live blog, where we’re counting down until the traffic light reshuffle on 24 June.
Follow for the latest updates on what could be added to the green list and what it might mean for your summer holiday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies