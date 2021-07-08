Ministers are set to announce double-vaccinated Britons can swerve quarantine when they arrive from amber countries from 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce the change this morning.

The prime minister confirmed in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.

Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.

It’s expected that amber arrivals will still need to take a pre-departure test and also a day two PCR test.