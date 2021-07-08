Travel news - live: Quarantine set to be dropped for fully vaccinated amber list travellers from 19 July
Announcement expected this morning
Ministers are set to announce double-vaccinated Britons can swerve quarantine when they arrive from amber countries from 19 July, the date when all remaining Covid restrictions will be dropped in England.
The transport secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce the change this morning.
The prime minister confirmed in a Downing Street briefing on Monday that the government would “work with the travel industry towards removing the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate on return from an amber country”.
Currently all arrivals from amber countries – which covers most of Europe – have to self-isolate for 10 days and take two post-arrival PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.
It’s expected that amber arrivals will still need to take a pre-departure test and also a day two PCR test.
Amber list holiday possibilities
News that holidays to amber countries back on the menu for double-jabbed Britons opens up most of mainland Europe, including countries such as France, Spain and Portugal.
But other governments have their own entry rules for Britons, with some rules strict for UK arrivals.
Manchester Airports Group results
Manchester Airports Group lost over £1m per day over the past year.
Tomorrow the owner of Stansted and East Midlands, as well as Manchester airport, takes the government to court over the traffic light categories that control international travel to the UK.
Meanwhile at London Euston station...
One of the UK’s busiest railway stations has been closed at the height of the rush hour due to what is thought to be a “violent assault” on a passenger.
Trains in and out of London Euston were suspended, with dozens of trains on the West Coast main line cancelled.
Initially Network Rail warned of “temporary delays in and out of Euston while the @BTPEuston [British Transport Police] find and remove a trespasser from the track”.
Jabs to replace quarantine - everything we know
Good morning, and welcome to the travel live blog. We are waiting for ministers to confirm plans to allow fully vaccinated Britons to escape quarantine when arriving from amber countries, which would unlock most of mainland Europe.
