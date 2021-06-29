Travel news - live: Europe tightens entry restrictions on unvaccinated Britons
Spain becomes latest country to bring in extra curbs on Britons
Countries across Europe are tightening travel restrictions on British travellers.
On Monday, Spain said it would demand a negative PCR test from unvaccinated Britons following a month of no restrictions. The measure is due to come into effect later this week.
Malta tightened its rules to say it would only admit vaccinated British travellers aged 12 and over, which effectively ends any hope of a family holiday; while Portugal demands quarantine from those who haven’t been fully jabbed.
Meanwhile, hopes are fading for US-UK travel to restart before the end of the summer. According to reports, travel between the two nations is unlikely to resume anytime soon, despite intense pressure from airlines and lobby groups.
Travel between the US and the UK, usually a thriving market, has been largely frozen since March 2020.
Which Covid test do I need for travel?
If you’re planning a summer holiday this year, you’ll need to think about Covid testing - whether for the outbound journey, or when you return to the UK.
Alongside the testing involved in travelling to a “green” or a”amber” country, each individual country has its own stipulations for arrivals. There are myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe.
The number and type of tests travellers need to get – both before and after travel – depends on the country they’re visiting. Each destination has its own requirements for entry, while the restrictions for those returning to the UK will vary depending on whether the country they’re arriving from is red, amber or green.
Helen Coffey has the full download on travel testing here:
Spain reimposes PCR test requirement for unvaccinated Britons
British tourists travelling to Spain will now need to present negative PCR test or proof of vaccination to visit.
The change is expected to come into effect on Friday 2 July after being signed into law today.
The move is in response to concerns over the Delta variant.
Read more details here:
independent.co.uk/independent/travel/news-and-advice/spain-pcr-balearics-mallorca-ibiza-uk-b1873868.html
