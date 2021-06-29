Countries across Europe are tightening travel restrictions on British travellers.

On Monday, Spain said it would demand a negative PCR test from unvaccinated Britons following a month of no restrictions. The measure is due to come into effect later this week.

Malta tightened its rules to say it would only admit vaccinated British travellers aged 12 and over, which effectively ends any hope of a family holiday; while Portugal demands quarantine from those who haven’t been fully jabbed.

Meanwhile, hopes are fading for US-UK travel to restart before the end of the summer. According to reports, travel between the two nations is unlikely to resume anytime soon, despite intense pressure from airlines and lobby groups.

Travel between the US and the UK, usually a thriving market, has been largely frozen since March 2020.