Travel news - live: Balearics, Malta and Madeira join green list as Spain tightens entry restrictions
The green list came into effect at 4am on 30 June
The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.
It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.
Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.
The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.
From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.
From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination.
Traffic light changes come into effect
At last Thursday’s traffic light update, holidaymakers got a boost as Madeira, Malta and the Balearics joined the “green list”, meaning quarantine-free travel.
The changes came into effect at 4am this morning, 30 June, and means any arrivals from now won’t need to self-isolate.
However, all new additions bar Malta have been placed on the “green watchlist”, meaning they are at risk of turning amber.
Six additions to the red list, including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic, are now in force.
Here’s the green list in full:
Which countries are on the green list?
There are 27 nations on the green list
