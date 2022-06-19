The transport secretary has told unions planning widespread train strikes it is “no way to behave” ahead of next week’s industrial action.

Grant Shapps said this was a “huge mistake” and accused the unions of being “gunning for this strike”.

“It is going to inconvenience millions of people - students doing their GCSEs and A-levels, people trying to get to hospitals to try get operations that have been postponed, perhaps, during coronavirus,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

“It is disastrous. It is no way to behave on the railway. There is no advantage to this.”

Unions have announced strikes next weet in a bitter row over pay, job and conditions. RMT union said it “cannot be passive” as its members face cuts to jobs and real pay.

Industrial action will hit Network Rail and 13 train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, as well as the London Underground on Tuesday.