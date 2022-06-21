Rail strikes are to go ahead after last ditch talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, the RMT union said on Monday.

Services on the railways and London Underground are set be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years. Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal.

The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.

“The strikes on Network Rail, the train operators and London Underground will go ahead, and we again call on our members to stand firm, support the action, mount the pickets and demonstrate their willingness to fight for workplace justice.”

Meanwhile, transport secretary Grant Shapps has denied that he is “the problem” in relation to rail strikes and called for the unions to sit down with employers.