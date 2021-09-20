When will UK-US travel reopen?

The US has announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens today, Monday 20 September, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from November.

White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions today, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”

It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.

Travel from the UK to the US has been frozen for non-residents since March 2020, thanks to a series of presidential proclamations.

Then-President Donald Trump initially limited travel from China before banning countries from the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland. President Joe Biden’s administration has maintained these tight restrictions.

Lifting the travel ban will impact not just Europe and the UK but China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa and India, as long as those travelers show proof of being fully vaccinated.

Breaking news: follow the story live here.

Good news, too, for those who have had the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet approved in the US - early reports suggest that a World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccine will suffice for entry once the ban is lifted, and this includes AstraZeneca.

On 26 July, the Biden administration announced it would maintain restrictions on a range of countries, including the EU and China, for the foreseeable future, because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the country.

In June, at the G7 in Cornwall, a new transatlantic travel taskforce was set up to explore ways to reopen UK-US travel.

The group has reportedly been options for resuming flights at scale on what was once the busiest and most lucrative intercontinental route network in the world.

After President Biden arrived in the UK for the G7 meeting in St Ives, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, tweeted: “We’re pleased to announce a joint UK/US Taskforce to help facilitate the reopening of transatlantic travel.”

Here’s what you need to know about UK-US travel this autumn and winter.

How important is UK-US travel?

The market is huge. In 2019, nearly four million Britons travelled to the US, according to the UK’s Foreign Office, while 4.5 million visits were made from the US to the UK, according to figures from VisitBritain.

Pre-pandemic, London-New York was one of the busiest international air corridors in the world (as well as being important economically), with around three million passengers annually.

What are the entry requirements for the US currently?

A ban on travel from the UK to the US was introduced on 16 March 2020. The presidential proclamation of 14 March banned UK travellers from entering the US because their presence “threatens the security of our transportation system and infrastructure and the national security”.

It prevents holidays and non-essential business or family trips to the US. The principle exception is: “any alien whose entry would be in the national interest.”

According to the UK’s Foreign Office advice, British nationals who have been in the UK, Ireland, Schengen zone, Iran, Brazil, China and South Africa in the previous 14 days will not be granted entry.

Anyone arriving from elsewhere will be subject to usual entry rules: either with a visa or with an Esta visa waiver.

These rules don’t apply to US citizens and permanent residents of the US, as well as close family members and other limited visa holders.

The US is on the amber list - but for how long?

The US has been on the UK’s amber list since May 2021.

On Friday 17 September, it was announced that the UK’s green and amber lists would be scrapped from 4 October, when any destinations not on the highest-risk red list will join one, unified “Rest of the World” (ROW) list.

Until then, the US remains on the UK’s amber list - but the rules have been softened to allow fully jabbed Americans to swerve quarantine.

On 28 July, transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that from 4am Monday 2 August, travellers who have proof of being vaccinated in the US, with a further two weeks for the jabs to take effect, would be able to avoid quarantine. They are now treated the same as people who have been fully jabbed by the NHS when entering the UK from an amber list country.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.

“From 2 August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaxxed.”

At present, they must provide a “test to fly” before being allowed to travel to the UK, and must also prebook a PCR test for after their arrival.

US travellers who aren’t fully vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days upon entry to the UK and take a further PCR on day eight of self-isolation; arrivals in England may also opt to pay for another test on day five to end quarantine early if the result is negative.

Following the UK’s change to its own travel system from 4 October, and the as yet unconfirmed date the US lifts the travel ban for double jabbed travellers, fully vaccinated travellers will be able to return to the UK with two tests attached - one “fit to fly” test before departure, and one “day two” test in the two days after arrival.

When will the travel ban be lifted?

Most media and travel industry figures had made their predictions that the US’ travel ban of UK citizens would be lifted sometime between October and November 2021.

But on 20 September, several news outlets reported that an easing of the travel restrictions - for fully vaccinated UK travellers only - was imminent.

Until the White House announcement, expected later today, the date that travel between the UK and the US will be allowed for the double jabbed is still unclear.

White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients told The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”

“International travel is critical to connecting families and friends, to fuelling small and large businesses, to promoting the open exchange ideas and culture,” Mr Zients told The Times.

“That’s why, with science and public health as our guide, we have developed a new international air travel system that both enhances the safety of Americans here at home and enhances the safety of international air travel.”

Zients confirmed to press that all foreign passengers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of the flight on arrival.

Mr Zients said fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine.

It has been reported that airlines will also be required to collect contact information from international passengers to facilitate contact tracing.

Can Americans travel to the UK?

The CDC has raised the UK to its highest risk category for Covid, level 4 or “very high”. It warns travellers not to travel to the UK, but if they must, to be vaccinated first.

However, this is not a legal requirement, and is guidance only.

For fully vaccinated Americans, the path has been smoothed. As of 2 August, all double-vaccinated inbound US travellers can follow “green list” rules, and present a negative Covid test at the border and a negative PCR test within two days. Any unvaccinated US traveller will need to self-isolate for 10 days and take two PCR tests on days two and eight.