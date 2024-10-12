Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A terminal cancer patient has spoken of her fears of living next to a toxic waste fire that has burned for over two decades.

Local mothers have launched a legal battle with their east London council after their steadfast refusal to designate the land around Launders Lane in Rainham as contaminated.

The land, used by criminals as an illegal dump site, has caught fire more than 100 times in the past five years, sending acrid smoke over playgrounds and nearby houses.

Bridie Plummer, 77, has lived by Launders Lane for 50 years with her husband Albert, who has suffered from a stroke and chest problems in the past few months.

She told The Independent her fears she would die before seeing a resolution with the council.

“I’ve finished two years of immunotherapy but it’s not going to cure my lung cancer. I’m not dead yet - I’m managing as best as I can.

“I would love to see a solution for the next generation of children. It would be worthwhile to be part of that movement. It won’t help me much but lots of young people are moving into the area with kids.

“My children are worried about me living here but I’ve been here 51 years - I can’t take the stress of moving now.

“I hope my illness has nothing to do with the fire. It won’t do me any good because by the time anything comes of it I will be six feet under.”

On whether she is taking precautions, she said: “You can either sit in your living room and do nothing and die of boredom.

“Or you can go out and play golf, I’m not very good, but I love to do that because it’s in the open air and not in Rainham.”

open image in gallery Firefighters in 2020 tackling flames in Rainham ( LFB )

Experts believe it could cost as much £10million to finally put out the fire with cash-strapped Havering council saying they will closely monitor air pollution levels - but Mrs Plummer wants results now.

She added: “My neighbour died of cancer so did his wife and he had sent in images of the fire to the council 15 years ago.

“So they know about it but why didn’t they do something?”

On whether a lawsuit against the council would work, she said: “Why do we have to go to court? The money could be saved to actually deal with it and turn it into a park or a football pitch or something. They need to just get on with it because time is running out.”

After years of taking air quality readings and attending meetings with still no action taken one mother, who has a young son with cancer, said she was “too exhausted” to even speak about the blaze.

“It’s draining all the life from me”, she said.

open image in gallery Smoke from the fires ( Simon Monaghan )

Christine Read, 71, said: “I’m in remission at the moment for lung cancer but hate being forced to stay indoors when the smoke and toxic fumes come my way.

“Once I see smoke or fumes, every door and window is closed my air filter will turn red and I know the air is really bad.

open image in gallery Christine Read can see the fires from her garden ( Supplied )

“My cancer consultant told me to wear a mask 24/7 even when I’m in bed, but that is just so hard to do.

“I feel like a prisoner but I haven’t done a crime - it’s so unfair. But it’s not just me, so many people are suffering.

“They should have declared the land as contaminated and toxic - and dealt with it.”

open image in gallery Firefighters attend to a fire, following a long period of hot weather and little rain, in Rainham ( REUTERS )

Councillor Ray Morgon, Leader of Havering Council, whose dominant party is Havering Residents Association, said: “The Council is aware of the petition but due to potential legal action, I am sure that you will appreciate that we are unable to comment further on this particular issue.

“However, we completely understand and sympathise with residents’ concerns about the ongoing issues at Launders Lane. This is why our Administration has done more in the past year or so than previous Administrations have over the last two decades, to try and resolve this long-standing issue.”

Ruth Kettle-Frisby, a local mother who helped launch Clear The Air In Havering’s legal letter, said: “Frankly, the only thing that suits the community in this public health crisis is putting out the fires that are emitting toxic fumes into Rainham children's schools, homes, and playgrounds.

“I am not interested in how Havering Residents Association compare to previous council administrations; my concern is with putting the fires out after years of neglect.”