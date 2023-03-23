Retired florist bursts into tears after seeing artwork family hid from Nazis restored

A retired florist burst into tears after seeing artwork her family hid from Nazis restored on The Repair Shop.

The treasured 19th-century painting of Madonna and Child was secretly sewn into the lining of a winter coat by a Ukrainian family to hide it as they worked in a forced labour camp.

Maria Kirk, 74, brought the damaged artwork to the Repair Shop and described it as the last connection to her eastern European family.

“It’s beautiful, thank you,” she said through tears after the painting was unveiled.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.