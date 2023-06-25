Celebrities spotted on floats at NYC Pride 2023

30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski and Emmy-nominated Tituss Burgess were spotted dancing as Pride 2023 kicks off in New York City.

Floats with various LGBT+ representatives made their way through the city, streets away from the scene of the infamous Stonewall riots, which took place in 1969.

The riots acted as a galvanising force being LGBT+ legislation and acceptance in the United States, and lead to the creation of numerous Gay rights groups.