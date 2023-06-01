Pregnant transgender man stars on Glamour UK’s Pride cover in hand-painted suit

A pregnant transgender man features on the cover of Glamour magazine’s June Pride issue.

Logan Brown, a trans author who unexpectedly became pregnant with his partner Bailey J Mills, opens up on his journey in the interview.

He features on the cover in a hand-painted suit, which took a team of make-up artists almost five hours to complete.

Brown’s look is a nod to Demi Moore’s famous Vanity Fair cover from August 1992.

In the interview, Brown tells the camera that he is “living proof of a pregnant transgender man”.