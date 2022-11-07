A Just Stop Oil protester who forced the closure of parts of the M25 today, 7 November, “deserve Christmas in prison”, Grant Shapps has said.

Members of the group climbed onto motorway gantries in multiple locations in a demonstration against “all new oil and gas licences and consents.”

The business secretary told LBC: “When I was transport secretary, I made sure National Highways used injunctions and quite a number of people from one of their sister organisations spent this Christmas in prison – I hope that’s what happens here as well.”

