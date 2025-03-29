Rescuers are searching the site of a building collapse in Bangkok, after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the centre of Myanmar also sent tremors to Thailand and China.

More than 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Myanmar, with its ruling military junta saying over 2,370 people have been injured, with 30 people missing.

Meanwhile, Thailand's capital has lowered its death toll to six and reported 26 people have been injured, as 47 others are still missing across multiple sites.

Both Thailand and Myanmar have declared a state of emergency following the disaster.