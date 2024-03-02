Pro-Palestine protesters deny extremism after Sunak’s warning

Protesters took part in a Day of Action for Palestine demonstration in London on Sunday, 2 March, denying extremism a day after Rishi Sunak warned that democracy is being targeted by extremists.

In a hastily arranged address on Friday, the prime minister said the UK’s streets had been “hijacked” by people “hostile” to British values during protests in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Luca Salice, 67, co-chair of the Camden Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: “Look around at the people here. Do they look like extremists? We are not extremists. We are people [who] are against genocide.

“There could be one or two extremists who come into the protests. I can’t say that is impossible.”