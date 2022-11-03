Two Met Police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens have been handed jail time.

This footage shows former officer Joel Borders and serving officer Jonathon Cobban leaving Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 2 November.

They were both granted bail ahead of an appeal. Borders and Cobban denied charges of sending grossly offensive messages before being found guilty.

Racist, misogynist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and ableist messages were shared in the WhatsApp group with Couzens, who murdered Sarah Everard while serving as a Mat Officer.

Sign up for our newsletters.