Wes Streeting squirms when asked if scrapping NHS England means job losses

Wes Streeting squirmed when asked if abolishing NHS England to bring the health service back into government control would result in job losses for doctors and nurses.

On Thursday, 13 March, Sir Keir Starmer announced he would abolish the independent quango which has run the health service for more than a decade, cutting up to 10,000 jobs.

Ministers said the plans would help deliver savings of hundreds of millions of pounds every year, which would be used to cut waiting times by slashing red tape to help speed up improvements in the health service.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, the health secretary said: "I can't say there'll be no changes to services."