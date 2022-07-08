Derek Chisora takes to the stage in Boris Johnson mask at Pulev weigh-in

Former British heavyweight champion Derek Chisora took to the stage in a Boris Johnson mask at the weigh-in ahead of his fight with Kubrat Pulev at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (9 July).

Asked if he had a message to give assembled fans, Chisora said: “I think Boris Johnson should stay in Number 10,” before clarifying, “No, joking”.

He did, however, admit to being a “big Brexit fan” at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

“I love the Brexit... I’m all about things that bring pressure to life,” he said.

