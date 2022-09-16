Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The office of good intentions: Architecture and the American work space

A new book, via a series of essays, leads you through a collection of objects, systems, and buildings that have occupied the US office space in the last half-century

Independent Staff
Saturday 17 September 2022 00:01
Comments
<p>Ford Foundation Headquarters, New York. Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo Associates, 1968</p>

Ford Foundation Headquarters, New York. Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo Associates, 1968

(Iwan Baan)

Through stories and speculations, architects Florian Idenburg and LeeAnn Suen expose the relationships between space, work and people, and explore the intentions that have driven the development of office design for working humans.

In twelve essays, The Office of Good Intentions. Human(s) Work examines the spatial typologies and global phenomena that have defined the office in the last half-century.

Topics include the return of the work club, the rise of the corporate festival and the design of playgrounds for work. Frank Gehry’s radical, playful spaces for digital nomads in the advertising world feature, as well as stacks of punch cards, the Aeron chair and answering the phone in Hugh Hefner’s bed.

Photos by Iwan Baan provide a visual report on a range of office projects, such as Marcel Breuer’s IBM campus in Florida and the Ford Foundation’s urban garden in Manhattan.

This book looks at the spaces and solutions that have been designed for human work, tracing the transformation from work to occupation, from today’s lived experience to tomorrow’s unpredictable, imagined futures.

Recommended

NCAR Mesa Laboratory, Boulder, Colorado. IM Pei & Associates, 1967

(Iwan Baan)

TBWA\Chiat\Day, Los Angeles. Clive Wilkinson Architects, 1998

(Iwan Baan)

Arcosanti, Mayer, Arizona. Paolo Soleri et al (including an estimated 8,000 volunteers, designers, builders, collaborators, bell makers, architects, artists, students, and ceramicists), 1970-present

(Iwan Baan)

PA Technology Center, New Jersey. Richard Rogers Partnership and structural engineer Peter Rice, 1975-1983

(Iwan Baan)

IBM Boca Raton, Florida. Marcel Breuer & Associates with Robert Gatje, 1970

(Iwan Baan)

Burroughs Wellcome Corporate Headquarters, Durham, North Carolina. Paul Rudolph, 1972

(Iwan Baan)

Arcosanti, Mayer, Arizona. Paolo Soleri et al, 1970-present

(Iwan Baan)

Recommended

(Taschen)

You can purchase ‘The Office of Good Intentions. Human(s) Work’ here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in