Donald Trump has called for a “major investigation” into music icon Bruce Springsteen, days after the singer described the president as “incompetent” during a series of concerts in the UK.

In a post on Truth Social, the president suggested that his 2024 rival Kamala Harris could have paid Springsteen for an “illegal campaign contribution” during the presidential election last year, without providing any evidence.

Trump also claimed that Beyonce, Oprah, and U2 frontman Bono could be investigated over their dealings with Harris, all of whom either endorsed Trump’s opponent during the election or supported the Democrats.

“HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?

“WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN’T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCÉ? …AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???

“I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT’S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic “entertainers,” this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

None of his claims were substantiated.

The social media rants came hours after Trump offered his support to his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, who announced that he was suffering from prostate cancer.

Last week, Springsteen described Mr Trump’s administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous”.

Addressing a crowd in Manchester, England, Springsteen said: “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

Trump reacted badly to those comments, telling Springsteen that he “never liked him, never liked his music or his Radical Left Politics,” in a social media post.

Springsteen endorsed Harris in early October last year, a month before the election. During his endorsement announcement, he suggested Trump should have been disqualified from running due to his “disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power”.