Four dead, six injured after car crashes through Illinois daycare

At least four people have been killed and six people injured after a car crashed through the wall of a daycare center in Chatham, Illinois on Monday.

Chatham Police deputy chief Scott Tarter told local broadcaster WCIA that the car had driven through the east side of YNOT Outdoors, an after-school program, and out the other side.

Police were called at around 3:20pm local time, Tarter said. The driver was not injured, but has been taken to hospital for an evaluation.

The victims were between four and eighteen years old, with six people transported to hospital.

"My heart is with the families, loved ones and all affected by the horrific tragedy that struck Chatham today," said village trustee Kristen Chiaro in a post on Facebook on Monday evening.

"Thank you first responders for doing what you can. There is no tougher circumstance. And as details unfold, we must take care of one another as our community grieves."

She said counseling will be available at Glenwood Middle School for affected students, staff, and family, starting on Tuesday at 9am, while Glenwood High School would host a supply donation station from 10am.

This story is breaking and will be updated.