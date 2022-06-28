Russia places sanctions against First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley

The Bidens will no longer be allowed to travel to Russia

David Harding
Tuesday 28 June 2022 11:09
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden and Jill Biden</p>

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden

(Getty Images)

Moscow has announced that is placing sanctions on the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden.

The decision to target the First Lady is part of a new package of restrictions announced by Russia on Tuesday against 25 American individuals.

The people on the list, including the Bidens, are banned from entering Russian territory on an indefinite basis, said Moscow’s foreign ministry.

The step was taken “as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures,” the ministry said in a statement.

Also on the list are prominent US political figures including senior Republican Mitch McConnell and fellow party member, Benjamin Sass.

Recommended

Academic Francis Fukuyama, a Stanford University professor as well as author, is also included.

The latest announcement from Moscow follow previous similar travel bans on other individuals.

And they come in the wake of widescale sanctions imposed by the West on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Some of the sanctions placed by the West have been directed at senior Russian officials, including the family of President Vladimir Putin, his daughters, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of his family.

The sanctions against the Bidens were announced as the US president travelled to Madrid for a Nato summit which will be dominated by the war in Ukraine.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in