Man flies 650 miles to date woman who left a nice message on his family video

It all began with a comment on his TikTok video. Fast forward a few months and 650 miles (1,065 kilometres) later, they are now a couple who try to navigate through their difficulties to make their long-distance relationship work.

25-year-old Matt Bannon caught Taylor Bier's attention the first time when he shared a video of him racing his brother in a swimming pool for a gender reveal stunt for his pregnant sister Lindsay.

Comments trickled in from hundreds of people who swooned over Mr Bannon's swim, including one from Ms Bier, who soon became his partner.

"Ooo 25, single, saw there was an Olympic athlete on board - I might not beat that (sic)," she said in a comment, knowing in hindsight that this was something unusual for her to do.

In the next turn of events, Mr Bannon replied to her comment. A few messages later, they realised something was brewing and needed an extra push.

The two took the plunge. Ms Bier wondered if she was being catfished and to clear her doubt, she asked him to video call her. Anticipating it to be a 10 minute chat, she pulled over into a supermarket car park, Ms Bier told the Mirror.

The 10 minute chat turned into a two-hour long call and she did not even go to the supermarket!

"He was way more handsome than I ever thought he was going to be,” Taylor told the Mirror newspaper.

Mr Bannon couldn't wait either, so he booked his tickets from Texas, where he lived to Nebraska, where Ms Bier lived.

The couple have now figured out a schedule to arrange for a meet every month on a weekend, something they eagerly wait for. They have met thrice so far.

Ms Bier said they both know they really like each other and are no longer interested in meeting anyone else.

“It really does not feel like it's only been three times of seeing each other in person, just because of how often we FaceTime,” she was quoted as saying by LadBible.

Ms Bier's Instagram shows snippets of the couple's monthly dates. From one of their dates in June over tacos, she shared three photos. “Just out here making sure @handmadetacos gets the love it deserves... not posting for any other reason...” she wrote as the caption for the photos.

Two days earlier, Ms Bier shared a photo of them and said, “Who asks a total stranger to be their out-of-town wedding date 3 months in advance? This guy. Who is crazy enough to say yes? This girl. Because who has charm that's way too hard to turn down? Also, this guy.”

For now, she is grateful for TikTok, Matt's sister's pregnancy and the baby on the way, who came together in a twist of fate to make the couple meet.