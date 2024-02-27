For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The defence ended closing arguments for Michelle Troconis’s trial on Tuesday with video of officials expressing doubt that Troconis knew anything about her former boyfriend Fotis Dulos nefarious actions surrounding his estranged wife’s disappearance and presumed death.

After seven weeks, Ms Troconis’ trial is nearing an end. Jurors in Connecticut will soon decide whether the 49-year-old conspired with Fotis to kill his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, on 24 May 2019, and cover up the crime.

Both sides gave one last shot at arguing their case as they presented their closing arguments on Tuesday.

Defence attorney Jon Schoenhorn ended his closing showing a clip from Troconis’ police interview after she and her attorney had left the room.

In the video, officials are talking and the Stamford State’s Attorney says: “She doesn’t know,” referring to Troconis.

Back in court during closing arguments, the defence then told the jury: “And if he thought she didn’t know, that’s reasonable doubt.”

Schoenhorn said that Fotis Dulos is “ultimately responsible” and that Troconis was not involved nor did she know.

“She didn’t know,” he said.

Schoenhorn said “major questions” still remain about what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

“It’s still unclear, it’s still unclear what happened, and unfortunately this trial will not solve that puzzle,” he said. “It will remain a mystery, an unfinished puzzle.”

“No matter how you view this evidence, even in hindsight five years later, there is nothing to suggest that Michelle had any clue about what was going to happen in New Canaan on May 24, 2019. More importantly, there is nothing to suggest that Michelle would even think that Fotis was capable of doing something like that,” Schoenhorn added.

However, the state argued on Tuesday that Troconis ‘knew what was going on’ with Jennifer’s disappearance and that evidence points to Troconis actively trying to tamper with evidence stemming from her murder.

“She knew what was going on,” the state said. “The evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intended to end her and Fotis Dulos’ two years of torture by murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos. She acted as his alibi during the murder, she conspired to tamper with physical evidence of the murder, intentionally aided in covering it up at 80 Mountain Spring Road, at Albany Avenue in Hartford and Russell Speeder’s in Avon. The evidence shows the defendant is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of each an every count.”

While the mother-of-five’s body has never been found, Jennifer has been officially declared dead – with police finding that she died a violent death at the hands of Fotis, the man she had filed for divorce from just two years earlier.

In January 2020, Fotis died by suicide after being charged with her murder.

Ms Troconis has pleaded not guilty and insists she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day his estranged wife disappeared.