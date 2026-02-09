How I raised my credit score over 30 points using one credit card

The secret’s out: Nearly 40 percent of Americans use credit cards to build up their credit score, according to recent data from survey firm Ipsos and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

When used wisely, credit cards have the potential to improve your credit in two key areas. First, credit cards give consumers the chance to build up a history of on-time payments, which makes up 35 percent of their FICO score, according to Credit Karma. FICO scores are used by 90 percent of top lenders, according to myFICO.

Secondly, keeping credit card balances under 30 percent of their limits can improve scores, as the ratio of balance to credit limit (called the utilization ratio) makes up 30 percent of a credit score.

However, it takes discipline to boost your credit-worthiness with a credit card. That’s something Ashleigh Ewald, 23, practiced when she raised her credit score 30 points over 10 months between April 2025 and January 2026, using a Discover credit card.

Even a 30-point increase can improve the terms of a loan or credit card. For example, raising a score from 699 to 729 can save you nearly $1,800 in interest payments on a five-year, $10,000 personal loan,The Independent’s analysis found.

open image in gallery ‘Credit building takes time, but staying consistent and patient pays off,’ Ashleigh Ewald, 23, a graduate student at Georgia Institute of Technology, told The Independent ( Ashleigh Ewald )

Ewald, who is a graduate student at Georgia Institute of Technology, shared her story with The Independent. The interview below has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Getting started

I turned to a credit card because they’re a pretty accessible way to start building your credit, which was something I knew was incredibly important to my future as a borrower.

Credit scores affect approval and borrowing or leasing terms for everything from buying a home or car to even renting an apartment.

Also, I knew that improving my credit score would be documented proof, both on paper and digitally, that I could manage money responsibly. Building credit felt like a necessary step toward long-term independence and stability.

I felt like getting a credit card was one of the easiest ways for me to live out those financial goals and values.

Perfect fit

I chose the secured Discover it Cash Back card because it’s especially accessible for students.

Secured cards require you to make a security deposit that’s equal to the card’s credit limit as part of the sign-up process. So, if a payment isn’t made, the issuer can use money from the deposit to cover the bill. I Fortunately, I had enough money for the security deposit, so it was an easy choice.

These types of cards are designed for people with low or no credit scores, which is why they’re a good fit for college students like myself.

Discover’s user-friendly mobile app also made it easy to track spending, offered cash back and provided a clear breakdown of where my money was going. That helped me stay disciplined and intentional.

Staying on time

Using a credit card taught me the importance of paying my balance in full every month and keeping my credit utilization low. I learned not to come close to maxing out the limit.

open image in gallery Paying your credit card bill on time every month has the biggest influence on your credit score over time ( Alamy/PA )

I also learned the importance of paying on time. If you’re more than 30 days late on a payment, it can hurt your score pretty dramatically since it makes you a riskier borrower.

By combining low balances and on-time payments, I was able to raise my credit score from 737 to 767 in around 10 months.

My score still has a lot of room for growth because my credit history is still new, but it continues to improve as I use the card responsibly for expenses like gas, meals out with friends and necessities.

Regrets? Just one

If I could do it over again, I would have started earlier. I wish I had talked to teachers or family members in high school about credit cards before starting college.

For a long time, I was afraid of credit cards because of interest rates, but that fear came from a lack of understanding. Once I educated myself on how credit cards can help improve my credit score, the fear disappeared.

Learning how credit works also pushed me to start learning about investing. Building credit boosted my confidence and helped me feel more capable and responsible as an adult. It’s never too late to start.

My best advice

Start now and educate yourself. Read about how credit works, and if possible, talk to a trusted friend or family member who is financially responsible. Don’t let fear stop you from beginning.

Credit building takes time, but staying consistent and patient pays off. A strong credit score opens doors, and learning how to manage it is an investment in your future.

