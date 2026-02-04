Cape Cod potato chips is leaving its hometown of Cape Cod this spring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cape Cod potato chips is saying so long to Cape Cod this spring as the snack maker aims to “consolidate” production at other plants.

The Campbell’s Company, which acquired the kettle cooked chip brand in 2018, announced last week that it plans to close its plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts, this April.

Cape Cod chips was founded in the coastal town in 1980, and the plant began operation five years later. But the shocking truth for chip lovers is that only four percent of Cape Cod chips are actually made in Cape Cod.

When announcing the Hyannis plant’s anticipated closure, Campbell’s said “the site no longer makes economic sense for the business.”

open image in gallery Cape Cod potato chips is saying so long to Cape Cod this spring as the snack maker aims to 'consolidate' production at other plants ( Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival )

The company is moving the production of Cape Cod chips— along with Kettle Brand chips, which are also made at the Hyannis plant — to “more modern and efficient plants.”

Those plants are located in Beloit, Wisconsin, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 50 employees will be out of a job once the Hyannis plant closes. Campbell’s assured that the company will give separation benefits and help with new job placements.

open image in gallery Cape Cod chips was founded in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1980, but production will soon move to Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania ( Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images )

“This difficult decision reflects a careful assessment of our business needs to strengthen our operations and position our Snacks business for long-term growth. We are deeply grateful to our team and are committed to provide support and assistance during these changes,” Elizabeth Duggan, president of Campbell’s Snacks, said in a statement.

“We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand’s heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod,” Duggan added.

The snack maker will partner with local organizations offering culinary entrepreneur programs and other opportunities that “align with the hospitality needs of the region.”

The Cape Cod community will also continue to be eligible for grants through The Campbell’s Foundation, which funds organizations “focused on increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods.”