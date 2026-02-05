Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Cape Cod potato chips production are saying so long to Cape Cod this spring

Cape Cod chips was founded in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1980

Related: PepsiCo Slashes Chip Prices to Win Back Fans

Cape Cod potato chips is saying so long to Cape Cod this spring as the snack maker aims to “consolidate” production at other plants.

The Campbell’s Company, which acquired the kettle cooked chip brand in 2018, announced last week that it plans to close its plant in Hyannis, Massachusetts, this April.

Cape Cod chips was founded in the coastal town in 1980, and the plant began operation five years later. But the shocking truth for chip lovers is that only four percent of Cape Cod chips are actually made in Cape Cod.

When announcing the Hyannis plant’s anticipated closure, Campbell’s said “the site no longer makes economic sense for the business.”

Cape Cod potato chips is saying so long to Cape Cod this spring as the snack maker aims to 'consolidate' production at other plants
Cape Cod potato chips is saying so long to Cape Cod this spring as the snack maker aims to 'consolidate' production at other plants (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

The company is moving the production of Cape Cod chips— along with Kettle Brand chips, which are also made at the Hyannis plant — to “more modern and efficient plants.”

Those plants are located in Beloit, Wisconsin, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 50 employees will be out of a job once the Hyannis plant closes. Campbell’s assured that the company will give separation benefits and help with new job placements.

Cape Cod chips was founded in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1980, but production will soon move to Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania
Cape Cod chips was founded in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1980, but production will soon move to Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

“This difficult decision reflects a careful assessment of our business needs to strengthen our operations and position our Snacks business for long-term growth. We are deeply grateful to our team and are committed to provide support and assistance during these changes,” Elizabeth Duggan, president of Campbell’s Snacks, said in a statement.

“We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand’s heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod,” Duggan added.

The snack maker will partner with local organizations offering culinary entrepreneur programs and other opportunities that “align with the hospitality needs of the region.”

The Cape Cod community will also continue to be eligible for grants through The Campbell’s Foundation, which funds organizations “focused on increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in