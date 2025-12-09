Alarming number of companies planning layoffs this holiday season, survey shows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in three business leaders say they plan to carry out layoffs during the holiday season, despite the brutal timing being avoidable, a new survey has found.

The November 2025 survey, carried out by Resume.org, polled 1,008 U.S. business leaders. Those who responded were permitted to provide multiple answers if they were uncertain, resulting in a total response rate of 148 percent.

Over half (57 percent) of those who expected to make cuts said they would most likely come between Thanksgiving and Christmas, while 43 percent expect the week between Christmas and the New Year, and 32 percent said before Thanksgiving.

A further 16 percent said that they had not finalized when their layoffs would occur, but that it would be before 2026.

In addition, over a third (34 percent) of respondents acknowledged that the layoffs “definitely” could have been delayed and 40 percent saying they “probably” could have.

One in three business leaders say they plan to carry out layoffs during the holiday season, despite the brutal timing being avoidable

A number of reasons for the cuts to staffing were cited, with the main one being cost-cutting before the new financial quarter – 74 percent gave this as a reason. Others said it helps avoid paying bonuses (42 percent) or PTO (35 percent).

General underlying drivers for the cuts were the economy and company performance, followed by a rise in AI or automation at the company.

Kara Dennison, Resume.org’s head of career advising, says that the timing, while especially poor in the current tough economic times, are not particularly surprising. The end of the year is a time for companies to finalize budgets, reassess employee headcount, and tie up other loose ends before January.

“Laying off employees at the end of the year can make transitions operationally easier for some teams,” Dennison said.

“For the person losing their job, however, the timing is brutal. The holidays magnify stress, and lost income combined with the social expectations of the season, can make the experience feel lonelier.”

Despite holiday layoffs, the vast majority of companies said they would still be rewarding higher-ups, with 82 percent of executives due to receive bonuses. Over half 57 percent say their company is still hosting a holiday party

Dennison adds that holiday cuts can be doubly destabilizing for those workers laid off because hiring during the same period also slows down. Offering healthy or extended severance packages can help with the impact.

Despite this, according to Resume.org’s survey, only 58 percent of companies said that all laid-off employees would receive severance, while 35 percent say only some would and 6 percent saying that none will.

Among the companies offering severance, 34 percent said they provide two weeks’ worth of pay and 30 percent said they provided three to four weeks.

At the same time, the vast majority of companies said they would still be rewarding higher-ups, with 82 percent of executives due to receive bonuses. Over half – 57 percent – say their company is still hosting a holiday party.

The survey’s findings come as applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S., often viewed as a proxy for layoffs and close to a real-time indicator of the health of the job market, fell to their lowest level in more than three years last week.

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits for the week ending November 29 fell to 191,000 from the previous week’s 218,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday – the lowest level since September 24, 2022, when claims came in at 189,000.

Still, wider concerns over the economy remain after a year of financial turbulence since Donald Trump’s return to office in January.

The president’s global trade wars have caused the stock market to fluctuate wildly and his administration’s mission to deport millions of undocumented immigrants has also squeezed the labor market. More significantly for everyday Americans, Trump’s tariff policies have raised household costs by an estimated $1,100 in 2025 – adding an extra layer of anxiety for those soon to be jobless.