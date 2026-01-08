Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s energy drink brand may owe you $150. Here’s how to check

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Customers of ZOA Energy, the energy drink brand co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, may be eligible for cash payouts following a $3 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

The settlement resolves claims that the company misled consumers by labeling its drinks as containing “0 Preservatives.”

The lawsuit, filed in October 2023 in the Northern District of California, argued that ZOA’s beverages contained chemical preservatives, such as citric and ascorbic acid, despite advertising them as preservative-free.

ZOA Energy has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that its labeling and marketing are accurate and comply with applicable law. The court did not rule in favor of either side before the settlement was reached.

Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. customers who purchased ZOA Energy drinks labeled “0 Preservatives” for personal use, not resale, between March 1, 2021, and November 21, 2025, can file claims for reimbursement.

open image in gallery U.S. customers who bought ZOA Energy drinks for personal use between March 1, 2021, and November 21, 2025, can file for reimbursement ( Getty Images )

Those who submit valid receipts can receive up to $150 per household, while claimants without receipts are eligible for up to $10 per household, with each drink counted as $1 in reimbursement value.

To receive compensation, claims must be submitted online or postmarked by February 20, 2026.

Customers must redeem any payments they receive within 180 days or risk forfeiting them.

Consumers who wish to exclude themselves from the settlement and preserve the right to pursue separate legal action must file written opt-out requests by February 13.

A portion of the $3 million fund will be used to cover attorney fees and administrative costs.

A final hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for March 26.

open image in gallery Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launched the brand along with Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman ( Getty )

ZOA Energy is an energy drink brand launched in 2021 by Johnson and business partners Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and John Shulman. Marketed as a “better-for-you” alternative, ZOA emphasized clean energy from plant-based caffeine, electrolytes, and added vitamins while targeting health-conscious consumers.

ZOA Energy launched in 2021 as a “better-for-you” energy drink brand co-founded by Johnson, as well as his longtime business partner Dany Garcia, strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi, and entrepreneur John Shulman.

The brand focuses on natural ingredients and growing through distribution deals like Molson Coors Beverage Company, which took a majority ownership stake in 2024. Johnson still retains his “Chief Energy Officer” role, leading brand growth and product innovation with co-founders.