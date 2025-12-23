Gas prices plunge to lowest level in four years just in time for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American consumers continue to catch a break at the gas pump with roadside assistance company AAA reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $2.85 Monday.

It was up to $2.86 Tuesday but has stayed below the $3 mark since Dec. 2.

The average dipped below $2.90 for the first time in more than four years last week, punctuating what has been a steady decline in prices over the past month. Deriv.com contributor and CEO of financial education site First Information Vince Stanzione said the president’s push for lower gas prices and the global oil supply are helping ease prices across the country.

“As we head into 2026, the world remains well supplied with oil, and with President Donald Trump openly pushing for cheaper energy, the path of least resistance for crude is lower,” Stanzione said in an email to The Independent. “The world remains oversupplied with oil, and Russia continues to sell its oil to willing Indian refiners, which then resell refined products back to Europe, keeping global prices down.”

Thursday’s average price of $2.896 for a gallon of regular gas was down around 18 cents from one month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at gasoline pricing platform GasBuddy, noted in a press release that, political and oil factors aside, gas prices usually decline this time of year.

Gas prices are down around 18 cents per gallon compared to a month ago ( Getty Images )

“Christmas is often when gas prices settle near the lowest levels of the year, and 2025 is no exception,” De Haan said. “Refinery maintenance has wrapped up, supplies are rising, and winter demand is much lower than in summer - all of which help keep a lid on prices. Provided there are no surprises, holiday travelers should see pump prices that come in a bit lower than last Christmas.”

Where is gas cheapest?

The lowest average fuel price in the country can be found in Oklahoma, where a gallon of regular gas will set you back around $2.30, followed by nearly $2.42 in both Arkansas and Iowa.

Where is gas most expensive?

Hawaii continues to have the highest average price of gas at $4.44, due, in part, to the cost of shipping gas to the island state. California is home to the highest average price in the contiguous United States, with a gallon of regular fuel costing $4.30.

Will prices continue to drop?

Yes, according to De Haan. He sees several “encouraging early trends” that may lead to lower prices that continue to slide into early next year.

In the meantime, consumers looking for the best deals on gas prices may find cheaper fuel across state lines. GasBuddy noted that varying state taxes on gas can influence prices by anywhere from 20 to 80 cents per gallon.